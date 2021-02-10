Clarinda drafts plan for at-risk students

A plan to provide assistance to Clarinda School District students who may be at risk for dropping out of the academic setting was approved by the Board of Education at a meeting Feb. 1.

The measure, according to its official description, includes district- and community-based initiatives that “aim to keep students in school and encourage them to complete their high school education.”

Through “interventions and services, such as counseling, monitoring, school restructuring, curriculum redesign and community services,” the plan states, barriers can be eliminated so that “students may be successful academically, personally and in a career or vocation.”

The plan incorporates several specific components.

In one termed “self-understanding,” students participate in personality assessments, compile inventories related to skills and interests, and develop strategies for achieving academic goals.

In the “career information” component, students conduct research on various occupational fields and complete surveys to obtain pertinent data that can be used for later analysis and discussion.