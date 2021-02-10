Clarinda drafts plan for at-risk students

A plan to provide assistance to Clarinda School District students who may be at risk for dropping out of the academic setting was approved by the Board of Education at a meeting Feb. 1.
The measure, according to its official description, includes district- and community-based initiatives that “aim to keep students in school and encourage them to complete their high school education.”
Through “interventions and services, such as counseling, monitoring, school restructuring, curriculum redesign and community services,” the plan states, barriers can be eliminated so that “students may be successful academically, personally and in a career or vocation.”
The plan incorporates several specific components.
In one termed “self-understanding,” students participate in personality assessments, compile inventories related to skills and interests, and develop strategies for achieving academic goals.
In the “career information” component, students conduct research on various occupational fields and complete surveys to obtain pertinent data that can be used for later analysis and discussion.
The “career research” component includes further investigation into potential occupations, and also features such activities as “job shadowing,” a mock interview with a community business leader and opportunities for learning through service projects.
In the “post-secondary exploration” component, students can tour the Clarinda campus of Iowa Western Community College and Lisle Corporation and EZ Way, Inc., in Clarinda. They can also attend career fairs held at locations in the area. In addition, they may be able to gain actual work experience through internships.
The “career and post-secondary” component allows students to take part in relevant activities to meet identified goals. They can tour other community colleges, as well as public and private four-year colleges, and can attend presentations on applying for financial aid. To enhance employment prospects, students can become familiar with job application procedures, and can compile resumes and cover letters.
In all phases of the plan, support to students is provided by Clarinda district administrators, classroom teachers, career and technical education instructors and a work-based learning coordinator.