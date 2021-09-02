Clarinda creates music, musical theatre position

The creation of the position of music and musical theatre instructor in the Clarinda School District was approved by the Board of Education at its Aug. 25 meeting.

Among various duties, the person hired for the position will coach and teach students, individually or in groups about the rules, regulations and techniques related to music and musical theatre activities, and will observe and critique students during practices, events and competitions to determine how improvements can be achieved.

Superintendent Chris Bergman said productions, in which participants will dance and sing, will be designed for students in the elementary and middle school grades, thus expanding the range of music activities available to them.

“I’ve had lots of people who are excited about it,” Bergman said, adding that “we have had a strong presence in the community in the past, and bringing that back” will be a positive development.

The instructor will conduct organizational meetings for prospects and will encourage students to participate, while following an established protocol in the recruitment, selection and support of participants. The instructor will also develop a regular practice schedule and set practice times to provide for both individual and team development.