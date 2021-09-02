Clarinda creates music, musical theatre position

The creation of the position of music and musical theatre instructor in the Clarinda School District was approved by the Board of Education at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Among various duties, the person hired for the position will coach and teach students, individually or in groups about the rules, regulations and techniques related to music and musical theatre activities, and will observe and critique students during practices, events and competitions to determine how improvements can be achieved.
Superintendent Chris Bergman said productions, in which participants will dance and sing, will be designed for students in the elementary and middle school grades, thus expanding the range of music activities available to them.
“I’ve had lots of people who are excited about it,” Bergman said, adding that “we have had a strong presence in the community in the past, and bringing that back” will be a positive development.
The instructor will conduct organizational meetings for prospects and will encourage students to participate, while following an established protocol in the recruitment, selection and support of participants. The instructor will also develop a regular practice schedule and set practice times to provide for both individual and team development.
The board approved adding the position to the 2018-2022 master agreement with the Clarinda Education Association. Compensation for the person hired will be in the form of a stipend of $853.52.
Bergman noted that because the position is on the supplemental salary schedule, “we did seek approval from our union representatives and our negotiations team, who all were very much in favor.”
In other action during the Aug. 25 meeting, the board approved the renewal of the use of the Forecast5 platform for the 2021-2022 year for $19,890.
With the Forecast5 financial support system, the district can predict future staffing needs and salary requirements; obtain data utilized in negotiations; and monitor specific categorical funds.
When information is entered, the system immediately updates data with five-year projections, enhancing the decision-making process for district officials.
Bergman said training with the platform will be conducted for district staff by Forecast5 representatives, who also will assist with inputting information into the system.
In other business, the board:
Approved three hirings -- Tom Nordhues as a custodian; Shey Krull as a paraprofessional; and Courtney Ridge as associate activities director.
Approved the resignation of Collin Bevins as high school wrestling coach, effective immediately.
Went into a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.