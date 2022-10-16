Clarinda council supports local housing projects

In an ongoing effort to address the need for housing options in Clarinda, the city council has lent its support to two new projects that will soon be getting underway in the community.

During its meeting Oct. 12, the council authorized issuing a grant to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation that will enable the organization to purchase three properties in Clarinda. The properties would then be used for the housing program offered by the CEDC.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the city had recently acquired the properties at 600 E. Lincoln St., 608 E. Lincoln St. and 107 S. 11th St. in Clarinda. Those properties would be sold to the CEDC at the grant amount of $22,000 so new homes can then be built on those lots.

"Economic Development would like to have those lots to basically encourage more housing. We've done this in the past as well, and it's been very successful so far," McClarnon said.

In order to proceed with the sale of the properties to the CEDC, the council also scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 26 regarding the disposal of the properties. Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed sale of the lots at that time.

"This is the legal way of doing it in the state of Iowa. We first have to pass a resolution to authorize the economic development grant. Then we can start going through the process of selling it to them," McClarnon said.

Later in the meeting, the city council approved a payment of $80,000 to Fine & Sons Home Builders from a downtown housing grant awarded to the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce is renovating the upper story of its office at 115 E. Main St. to create two new apartments that will be available for rent once completed.

"Since the funds flow through (the city), obviously we would have to go ahead and pay the invoices. Then, we will have to end up asking for reimbursement through (Iowa Economic Development Authority)," McClarnon said.

Also Wednesday, the council approved three resolutions obligating funds from the Urban Renewal Tax Revenue Fund to be paid to three Clarinda businesses in Fiscal Year 2023. These payments are an annual appropriation of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds provided by the city as an incentive to the businesses to develop their projects in Clarinda.

Boulders Inn Clarinda, LLC was issued an appropriation of $59,311 for Fiscal Year 2023. Justin and Megan Walter will be issued a payment of $50,000 for the development of Walnut Hills subdivision, while an obligation of $82,655 was approved for Agriland FS. Council member Austin Ascherl abstained from the vote on the Agriland FS appropriation since he is an employee of the company.

"These three were actually set up so that you guys have to obligate the funds by resolution every year in order for us to start collecting them come July 1 to be paid back next year," McClarnon said.

The City of Clarinda also pays an annual TIF appropriation to Bank Iowa related to the construction of its new facility. The appropriation for Bank Iowa in Fiscal Year 2023 was calculated at $49,401.

"When we actually put that agreement together, Bank Iowa asked that it just be automatically approved. So the agreement was set up that way," McClarnon said.

In other business, the council approved the five-year capital projects plan for Clarinda. The council held a workshop Sept. 28 to review the proposed projects to be included in the city budget over the next five years.

After holding another brief workshop Wednesday, the city council approved the five-year plan.

The council also set a public hearing for Oct. 13 regarding a proposal to vacate the east-west alley between 13th and 14th streets for the expansion of the Clarinda fire station. A new building will be constructed in the alley to house a back-up generator for the station.