Clarinda council reviews wages for police officers

In order to pay Clarinda officers the same as the police officers in Shenandoah, McClarnon said the city would be looking at a 3.56% wage increase. This would be an additional cost of $6,500 in wages and benefits.

Matching the wages paid by Red Oak would require a 6.5% pay increase. That would be an increase of $20,000 in wages and benefits.

“Personally, I don’t think matching it with Shenandoah is a big jump. Red Oak is quite a bit of a jump, but Shenandoah at least would be something,” council member Jamie Shore said.

In terms of the budget process, McClarnon said he separated the possible increases into wages and benefits. The portion of the increase to match Shenandoah that would be paid from the General Fund would reduce the fund balance by $5,500. The remaining $1,100 would be paid from the Employee Benefit Fund.

“We could change the levy to pay for that, but honestly we can take that out of the reserves for the employee benefit fund. That way you can leave the levy rate where it’s at. So, basically what you’re doing is lowering the reserve balance in both those accounts,” McClarnon said.

No decision was made on changing the proposed wages for police officers during the meeting. The council members will review the figures and discuss their options further at their next meeting Feb. 10.