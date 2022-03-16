Clarinda council considers converting Glenn Miller Avenue to three lanes

With a clean slate to work with, the city of Clarinda is exploring the potential of adjusting the traffic flow on Glenn Miller Avenue.

Last month, the Clarinda City Council approved plans for an asphalt overlay of the street to be completed later this year. In conjunction with that project, the city is looking at narrowing Glenn Miller Avenue from four lanes to three lanes with a center turning lane.

Dave Sturm of Snyder and Associates, which serves as the engineering firm for Clarinda, met with the council March 9 to review the details of the conversion and how it could benefit traffic patterns in the community. Plans are to have the three-lane street extend from the Highway 2 and 71 Bypass north to Garfield Street.

“You would have the two through lanes and then you have a center, two-way left turn lane. And you guys have, actually, enough space to put bike lanes on the outside,” Sturm said.

“I do think you’ll have a lot of people on bicycles that would definitely use that,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. “That’s part of the Healthy Hometown Initiative.”

Sturm said he lives in Atlantic, which he said is a fine example of a neighboring city that has a center turn lane. The center lane extends for two miles through the heart of the community.

Data collected across the state, Sturm said, has shown the use of a center turn lane reduces the number of automobile crashes on the street to about half. This includes decreasing the number of left-turn and rear-end crashes occurring on the street.

Sturm said emergency vehicles could also utilize the center turn lane rather than waiting for motorists to move out of the way, thus improving response times. Reducing that section of South 16th Street to three lanes would also make it safer for pedestrians crossing the street.

Other benefits Sturm noted were easier access to homes, schools and businesses. He said the center turn lane would also calm traffic flow.

“It definitely regulates your speed and your congestion through town. When you guys do this asphalt overlay, you’re going to have a really smooth road. People are going to drive fast. So, this helps control the speeding,” Sturm said.

As part of the conversion, McClarnon said the council would need to lower the speed limit on Glenn Miller Avenue from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles hour. In addition, he said on-street parking would have to be eliminated on the street.

Pastor Mitch Grossoehme of First Baptist Church in Clarinda also attended the meeting. Since the church is located near the corner of South 16th and Division Streets, Grossoehme said having no parking on the street would eliminate the handicap parking available to the congregation currently.

“It if wasn’t for our elderly and disabled (members), I probably wouldn’t even be concerned about it. I love the idea of bike lanes. I sit in my office and watch people ride by on bikes, and I love it. I just ask that we be a part of the conversation, and that you consider our disabled parking as we have this conversation and as you move forward,” Grossoehme said.

Mayor Craig Hill asked if the elimination of the parking would also hamper the funeral process at the church. Hill asked if any allowances could be made for loading the hearse when a funeral was taking place.

Grossoehme said there is the potential the church could convert some of its yard to parking that would be located outside the proposed bike lane. However, he was concerned about the significant costs that could be involved compared to the size of the church.

McClarnon said he and Sturm would look at the location and determine what options may be available to the church.