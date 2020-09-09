Clarinda council approves street finance report

Clarinda invested nearly $1 million in street projects during the Fiscal Year 2020.
The Clarinda City Council passed a resolution approving the annual street finance report during its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the city started the year with a balance of $740,253. During Fiscal Year 2020 Clarinda spent $921,468 compared to revenues of $716,216. As a result, Clarinda finished the fiscal year with a balance of $535,001.
“Overall, actually with the coronavirus and a little bit less revenue, I still thought we had a really good year,” McClarnon said.
Discussion was also held Wednesday on a request from Matt Degase to hold a bike show starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Degase had submitted a request to the city to block off West Washington Street from 16th Street to the alley for the event.
During the discussion, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers asked when the event would be ending. However, Degase was unable to attend the meeting to answer the question.
Since the council will meet again prior to the date of the bike show, the request was tabled so more information could be gathered from Degase.
Earlier in the meeting, as Clarinda was experiencing a stretch of hot and dry weather conditions, McClarnon reviewed the city’s water conservation ordinance with the council.
Ordinance calls for a Water Watch to be issued should the flow of water drop below 15 cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days. A Water Warning would be issued if the flow rate dipped below eight cubic feet per second for seven straight days.
Finally, a Water Emergency would be imposed if five cubic feet per second of water or less was flowing over the dam.
“We’re not in danger right now, but if we continue to go long periods of time without rain, and we get down to that point, we will have look at then implementing water conservation,” McClarnon said.
While reviewing historical data on the flow rate, McClarnon found in 1919 the rate plummeted to only two cubic feet per second.
However, McClarnon said he checked the numbers prior to the meeting Wednesday. The flow rate was measured at 46.1 cubic feet per second.
“That’s still putting 30 million gallons a day over the dam,” McClarnon said. “Even if we get down to 15, that’s 9 million gallons a day going over.”
In other business, the council approved a pay request of $237,347.21 from Building Crafts, Inc., for the new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda. McClarnon said the project was on schedule.
Charly Stevens was also appointed to the Clarinda Tree Board. Her term will expire June 30, 2023.
