Clarinda considers school facility upgrades

Initial options for a potential bond issue were presented to the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors Nov. 22 during a work session at the McKinley Central Office.

Officials with SiteLogiQ, the firm hired in June to conduct an assessment of the existing facilities in the school district, reviewed the current and future infrastructure needs of the district with the board. Although the total cost of the bond issue was projected at $26 million, the board will be working with the staff of SiteLogiQ in future meetings to identify the highest priority needs of the district, while keeping the construction project financially feasible for local taxpayers.

Attending the meeting in-person on behalf of SiteLogiQ were Mike Boyer, Jeff Herzberg and Connor Wohlenhaus. Scott Anderson of SiteLogiQ also attended the meeting remotely.

“Tonight, the information we’re going to be talking about are needs and wants from a physical asset standpoint as well as a programming asset,” Boyer said.

Once the school district has set its priorities for the facility improvements, Herzberg said voters would be asked to approve the bond issue in March of 2023. This would allow construction to start in 2024.

“The pricing you are going to see for the programming is initial best cost estimates for construction in 2024,” Herzberg said.

Anderson presented the board with a list of potential facility improvement measures to consider at the four buildings current owned by the school district. Those projects were identified based on initial discussions held with the board, the SiteLogiQ assessment and input from the community-based facility advisory team.

Highlighting the plan for the high school and middle school building was the addition of new classrooms along with a new gymnasium and weight room on the north end of the building. A new entry plaza to the school would then be created on the northwest side of the building. The entry plaza would be accessed by a north driveway and a west parking lot created.

“(The new gymnasium and weight room option) is $13.4 million. That, obviously, is a competition size gym — basketball court, volleyball court, cross courts and capacity similar to what you had before. It’s just a real similar space to what you have now,” Anderson said.

The existing circle drive and entrance on the east side of the building would be designated for loading and unloading school buses.

Renovations would also be made to the auditorium on south end of the building. This could include an expanded lobby, new seating and the creation of a parking lot for the auditorium.

As for Cardinal Field, the proposed projects could include the construction of an athletic fieldhouse, new home seating, a press box, sidewalks encircling the field and relocating the scoreboard. Parking would also be created for the athletic field and the new weight room at the north end of the building.

Other projects included the renovation of existing media center, cafeteria and kitchen, the Career and Technical Education building and various classrooms and restrooms. A maintenance shed would also be constructed.

At the elementary school, the board heard several renovation options for the 1956 portion of the building compared to the replacement of the building. The updates would include creating secure entries, a learning commons and flexible learning spaces. Other projects proposed at the school involved classroom and restroom renovations as well as making the stage ADA accessible.

“We’re doing so much work in this space here, would it be worth building that new? So, you can see how that space changes in there. Same number of classrooms, they’re a little bigger and the hallways are a little wider,” Anderson said. “It gives you a $13 million price tag if you were going to take down what was existing.”

Plans were also presented to relocate the south playground, create a separate bus drop-off area, create a practice football field, build a new maintenance shed and fence the school site. Anderson said there were two options for the bus drop-off site. Either option would cost approximately $276,000.

Anderson also presented the board with improvement options for the McKinley administrative building and the former Shopko building owned by the district. Options were presented to renovate the McKinley building to provide teacher housing and serve as an administration building versus building a new structure to offer those features.

Meanwhile, an Innovation Center would be created in the Shopko building. The center would feature an administration area, an early childhood center and outdoor playground. The initial estimate for the early childhood center was $5.9 million, while the administration area would cost $1.4 million and the outdoor playground was budgeted at $200,000.

“Like all the spaces, but especially this one, this is one where we would drill down in and see exactly what you need. Then, I would see the early childhood number coming down in price once we’re able to narrow down a little more what we want to do,” Anderson said.

Discussions were also held about the construction of a 17,000 square-foot bus barn. The facility would house 14 buses and six other vehicles. It would be equipped with a wash bay, a repair bay to perform general vehicle maintenance like oil changes, restrooms and an office.

“I’ve had districts say, ‘We want to get half that many in and we’ll just extend the roof over the rest.’ That works very well also,” Anderson said.

Earlier Tuesday, Wohlenhaus reviewed the infrastructure needs at the high school/middle school building and the elementary building. He offered three options for each building ranging from good to best, as well as a fourth option that just focused on the exterior needs of the buildings.

Under the good option for each building, Wohlenhaus identified the most immediate improvements that need to be made. Based on the SiteLogiQ assessment the good scenario at the high school and middle school building would cost $1,036,500 to complete. The good option for the elementary school would cost $2,304,000.

As part of the better option for each building, Wohlenhaus included the immediate needs from the first scenario as well as some of the most pressing needs the district would need to address in the near future. The cost of this option was estimated at $2,451,250 for the high school and middle school. The improvements to the elementary school would cost $5,766,300.

The third option featured the most extensive improvements to meet current and future needs of the buildings. The estimated cost was $6,610,250 for the high school and middle school, while the best option at the elementary school would cost $8,562,950.

Wohlenhaus also presented a fourth scenario for the high school and middle school that focused improvements needed outside of the primary building complex, such as with the shop building. Those improvements were estimated at $635,950.