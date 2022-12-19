Clarinda considers leash law

Residents of Clarinda may soon be required to keep their pets on leashes when the animals are not on the private property of their owners.

During its meeting Dec. 14, the Clarinda City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city provisions pertaining to animal protection control. A second reading of the ordinance will be considered by the council during its next meeting Jan. 11, 2023.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the proposed ordinance was the result of some recent incidents where dogs have bitten and injured local residents.

“We have had some dog bites here lately that have been more on the serious side. One thing we have realized is that when we define what ‘at large’ means, we don’t have anything that says they have to be on a leash or a rope or a chain or anything like that,” McClarnon said.

Therefore, McClarnon said enacting a “leash law” in Clarinda would increase the safety of local residents. The ordinance would also define “at large” to mean times when an animal is off its premises or not tied securely by a leash, chain or rope.

“We’re adding some wording that makes it a true leash law, so you do have to have something on your animal to control it. I thought this was a good first step to get things going in the right direction,” McClarnon said.

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said he was asked a few questions about the ordinance. An example he was asked about was if a resident would still be able to use an invisible electric fence on their property to control their pets.

McClarnon said as long as the animal is on the owner’s property and the electric fence is operational, no additional restraint would be required. However, should the animal leave the property for some reason, not be restrained and injure someone, the owner would be in violation of the proposed ordinance.

Brothers said violation of the ordinance, if approved, would be considered a municipal infraction. For a first offense, Brothers said the owner would be charged $215. This would include a $125 fine and $90 for court costs.