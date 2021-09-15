Clarinda completes tennis court project

Tennis players in Clarinda will have a little extra bounce in their step, and on their shots, as a result of a resurfacing project that was recently completed this summer on the tennis courts at City Park.
Tennis Courts Unlimited of Nebraska City, Neb., applied the new surfaces to all four courts at City Park at the end of July. Preparations for the projects were started during the summer of 2020 by the Clarinda Public Works Department.
“They pulled out the side fences and extended the concrete that used to be grass right there by the courts,” said Randy Pullen, tennis project coordinator. “They brought the concrete out to make the fences wider. Then they actually poured concrete to make places for bleachers to sit. They did a lot of work to get the courts ready.”
Overall, Pullen said it cost $64,000 to resurface the tennis courts at City Park. Funding for the project included a $15,000 grant from the Clarinda Foundation.
Also contributing to the project was the Schildberg Foundation, the Clarinda Youth Corporation, and the Clarinda Community School District. The city of Clarinda also provided $11,000 of in-kind funding through the work done by the Public Works Department.
Before new playing surfaces could be applied to the courts, Pullen said Tennis Courts Unlimited completed some important maintenance work on the on the courts.
“They ground the old surface off. They leveled as much as they could and patched cracks. Then they applied underlayment and two coats of acrylic finish before striping the courts,” Pullen said.
Given the previous condition of the tennis courts, Pullen said the project was definitely needed. Along with resurfacing the courts, project also included installing new windscreens, new tennis nets and poles to string the nets from.
“I think it will draw more people to play because the facilities are so nice. I know the high school players will really enjoy it and I know the coaches will too. It’s a great addition and it was well needed,” Pullen said. Pullen also serves as the head coach of the Clarinda High School girls’ tennis team.
Along with the four tennis courts at City Park, Tennis Courts Unlimited was also hired to resurface the tennis court at Kiwanis Park. That court was designed to serve as a single tennis court or as two Pickle-ball courts.
Andrew Hoppmann oversaw the project at Kiwanis Park. He said the existing tennis court was set up so it could also be converted to two Pickle-ball courts.
“There are movable nets that you can swing out and play Pickle-ball on both sides of the tennis court,” Hoppmann said. “Being a big tennis and Pickle-ball player, I saw an opportunity to seek out funding to not only get the Kiwanis Park court redone, but also add the Pickle-ball markings.”