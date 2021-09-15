Clarinda completes tennis court project

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They ground the old surface off. They leveled as much as they could and patched cracks. Then they applied underlayment and two coats of acrylic finish before striping the courts,” Pullen said.

Given the previous condition of the tennis courts, Pullen said the project was definitely needed. Along with resurfacing the courts, project also included installing new windscreens, new tennis nets and poles to string the nets from.

“I think it will draw more people to play because the facilities are so nice. I know the high school players will really enjoy it and I know the coaches will too. It’s a great addition and it was well needed,” Pullen said. Pullen also serves as the head coach of the Clarinda High School girls’ tennis team.

Along with the four tennis courts at City Park, Tennis Courts Unlimited was also hired to resurface the tennis court at Kiwanis Park. That court was designed to serve as a single tennis court or as two Pickle-ball courts.

Andrew Hoppmann oversaw the project at Kiwanis Park. He said the existing tennis court was set up so it could also be converted to two Pickle-ball courts.