Clarinda City Council conducts budget workshop

Despite the challenges of the last year, the city of Clarinda is still in the financial position to maintain its levy rate for a fourth straight year.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon conducted an initial budget workshop for Fiscal Year 2022 on Jan. 13, with the Clarinda City Council. A public hearing is planned for March 10 to finalize the budget.
As part of his budget proposal, McClarnon suggested keeping the city tax levy at $17.00 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
“The way things have been over the last year, I’d say this is excellent news,” council member Jeff McCall said.
McClarnon said the $17 levy rate also compare favorably to several other cities in the area. Glenwood currently has a levy rate of $15.67; Atlantic, $16.56; Harlan, $16.95; Shenandoah, $18.43; and Red Oak, $18.68.
Clarinda was also compared to Cherokee and Centerville since those cities are similar in size and tax base to Clarinda. Cherokee has a levy rate of $15.59 and Centerville has a rate of $17.47. To place those numbers in context, McClarnon said Des Moines has a levy rate of $16.61 and the levy rate for Councils Bluffs is $18.46.
“Centerville is probably the best comparison because populations are very similar and our property valuations are very similar,” McClarnon said.
Property taxes are calculated based on the assessed value of a property, but owners are not taxed on the full value of their property. Instead, Iowa uses a rollback program that caps the taxable amount of a property.
Commercial and industrial properties are taxed at 90% of their assessed value and will stay at that rate in Fiscal Year 2022. Residential properties are currently taxed at 55.07% of their assessed value. That figure will increase 1.34% to 56.4094 in the new fiscal year.
“The Legislative Services Agency, in 2016, came out with some rollback projections. In 2022 they had $55.8084 as what they thought would happen,” McClarnon said. “So they’re only 0.6 off. So it looks like over the next couple of years it’s going to remain pretty much the same. As long as it’s remaining steady I think we’re going to be OK.”
Fiscal Year 2022 will also be the sixth year of an eight-year plan to convert multi-residential properties from the commercial tax rate of 90% to the residential rate. Multi-residential properties include trailer courts, apartment complexes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The rollback for multi-residential properties was lowered 3.75% this year, so those facilities will be taxed at 67.5% of their assessed value. That decline will continue until 2024 when they reach the same rate as residential properties.
“We’re going to lose about $650,000 of taxable valuation over the next couple of years because of this multi-residential rollback,” McClarnon said.
Based on 100% of valuations, McClarnon said residential property increased a little more than $500,000 and commercial property went up by $907,000. Industrial property also saw a $171,000 increase, while agricultural land and buildings saw a slight decline. As a result, the total valuations increased $250,000 in Clarinda.
As for the taxable valuations, McClarnon said residential property is up more than $2 million because the rollback went up. Commercial taxable valuations increased $788,000 and there was a rise of $154,000 for industrial property. Despite the decline in taxable valuations for multi-residential properties, McClarnon said the total taxable valuations went up $2 million.
With the changes to the valuations and the rollback, McClarnon said the owner of a $100,000 home in Clarinda would only pay $22.70 per year in additional taxes during the upcoming fiscal year.
Overall, McClarnon explained all 942 cities in Iowa have 11 common funds included in their budget. Those funds are the General Fund, Road Use Fund, Employee Benefits Fund, Emergency Fund, Local Option Sales Tax, Hotel/Motel Tax, Tax Increment Financing, Debt Service, Capital Projects Fund, Proprietary Fund and Permanent Fund.
The most significant of those is the General Fund that helps finance 18 city departments in Clarinda. However, McClarnon said the General Fund only generates $1.36 million in revenues or an average of $75,000 per department.
“So obviously, that doesn’t work. We have to really sit down and look at each department. In fact, the $1.36 million doesn’t even cover all the salaries in the General Fund. So we have other revenue sources we have to depend on,” McClarnon said.
Some significant expenses paid from the General Fund include salaries, operating expenses and departmental capital expenditures such as the purchase of vehicles. However, employee benefits are paid from a separate fund.
The Employee Benefits Committee meets each year to review employee salaries. The committee recommended a 3% percent increase for salaries employees; a raise of $0.50 per hour for full-time employees; and a $0.45 per hour raise for part-time employees.
Meanwhile, McClarnon said there was a 7% decline in the city health insurance rate, but employee portion of the premium will increase from 11% to 12%. The IPERS for the Clarinda Police Department also went down for the new year.
Two notable salary increases in the budget related to the Parks and Recreation Department and the cemetery. McClarnon said he included $8,000 for part-time held with the maintenance of the cemetery since prisoners from the Clarinda Correctional Facility would likely not be available due to the pandemic.
“I did try to put in there an assistant Park and Rec Director. I did add that line. The selling point with this one, and Carson (Riedel) and I talked about this, is we’re going to save some of our other part-time salaries, but we’re also going to increase revenues because we’ll be able to offer more programs,” McClarnon said.
Overall, McClarnon said these changes amount to an average wage increase of 2.7% for all employees. The total package increase for employees will be 1.1% due to the decline in health insurance costs and IPERS for the police department.
Also included in the budget was a proposal to increase the annual stipend for the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. The new stipend would be $1,200 a year compared to the $900 the members of the department have been receiving since 2000.
Since the General Fund is not able to fully finance the 18 departments it includes, city depends on revenue from the various other funds in the budget to pay specific costs. The Road Use Fund is a special revenue fund that finances repairs to streets and roads as well as paying for street lighting, traffic control devices, snow removal and street cleaning. The revenue for the fund is generated by the gas tax and a portion of the registration fees for vehicles.
The Emergency Fund allows the city to tax an additional $0.27 per $1,000 of assessed valuation provided the city is at the $8.10 General Levy Rate. McClarnon said Clarinda has been at the General Levy Rate for many years. The revenue from this fund may be transferred to the General Fund.
Voters in Clarinda have also approved assessing a Local Option Sales Tax and a Hotel/Motel Tax. Based on the vote for the Local Option Sales Tax, McClarnon said 55% of that revenue is used for property tax relief; 20% for public safety 20% for street improvements; and 5% for economic development.
When the Lied Public Library was constructed, McClarnon said 20% of the revenue intended for property tax relief was designated to pay the library debt. However, on June 1, the city will be making its final library debt payment.
“That whole 55% will be used strictly for property tax relief. So, going forward that will free up some funds,” McClarnon said.
Meanwhile, a requirement of the Hotel/Motel Tax is 50% of the revenue must be used for culture, recreation and tourism. The remaining 50% can then be used for any other city purpose.
Overall, McClarnon said total revenues for Fiscal Year 2022 are projected to increase by 8.2% compared to only a 7.6% increase in expenditures. As a result, he expects Clarinda to end the year with a balance of $443,614 in the General Fund.