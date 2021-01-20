Clarinda City Council conducts budget workshop

“I did try to put in there an assistant Park and Rec Director. I did add that line. The selling point with this one, and Carson (Riedel) and I talked about this, is we’re going to save some of our other part-time salaries, but we’re also going to increase revenues because we’ll be able to offer more programs,” McClarnon said.

Overall, McClarnon said these changes amount to an average wage increase of 2.7% for all employees. The total package increase for employees will be 1.1% due to the decline in health insurance costs and IPERS for the police department.

Also included in the budget was a proposal to increase the annual stipend for the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. The new stipend would be $1,200 a year compared to the $900 the members of the department have been receiving since 2000.

Since the General Fund is not able to fully finance the 18 departments it includes, city depends on revenue from the various other funds in the budget to pay specific costs. The Road Use Fund is a special revenue fund that finances repairs to streets and roads as well as paying for street lighting, traffic control devices, snow removal and street cleaning. The revenue for the fund is generated by the gas tax and a portion of the registration fees for vehicles.