Clarinda citizens reminded of snow ordinance
  • Updated
HJ - Clarinda Snow Traffic

With the threat of winter weather looming, motorists and residents of Clarinda are being reminded to observe the city snow ordinance to assist with the plowing and removal of snow and ice. The ordinance requires citizens to remove vehicles from city streets and alleys if two inches of accumulation are received. The Clarinda City Council has increased the fine  from $15 to $30 for violating the snow ordinance. (file photo)

With a potential winter storm approaching Clarinda Friday night, Dec. 11, through Saturday morning, Dec. 12, the Clarinda Police Department would like to remind the citizens of Clarinda about the city snow ordinance.

The ordinance states that, “no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any street of the city that will obstruct the removal of snow when there has been an accumulation of two (2) inches or more.

“Any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of this ordinance may be impounded, and the registered owner of the vehicle will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fee before the vehicle is released.”

The parking ban remains in effect until the snow ceases to fall and the streets have been plowed from curb to curb.

In addition, the city has updated its ordinance on the removal of snow from sidewalks. Sidewalks must now be cleared within 24 hours of the streets being cleared.

