Clarinda Chamber of Commerce plans ribbon cutting for Wellhausen Real Estate, Consulting

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invites the community to a ribbon cutting for Wellhausen Real Estate and Consulting, located at 101 W. Washington St., in Clarinda at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

In addition, an open house will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. serving J’s Pizza.

Wellhausen Real Estate and Consulting is a fully licensed real estate brokerage and consulting company in the state of Iowa with Chad Wellhausen serving as owner, broker and consultant. Their business is unique in that their services include not only the sale of agricultural land and commercial properties, but also consulting, recruiting and real estate investments.

They strive to grow personal real estate investments in a variety of industries with the capacity to purchase, build or develop agricultural, commercial or multi-family residential properties for lease. Ideally, partnering with tenants from the beginning to find and/or build the perfect space. Consulting and recruiting are equally central to Wellhausen Real Estate Consulting’s business both in the past and will be moving forward. Services include, but are not limited to: business valuation and sale, interim management, project management, strategic planning, project specific work, succession planning and employee recruiting.

Chad and Allie Wellhausen are excited to be a part of Clarinda’s business community. Feel free to contact Chad Wellhausen directly at (712) 542-0204.