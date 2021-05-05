Clarinda celebrates Arbor Day, remembers legacy of Jean Negley

Clarinda celebrated Arbor Day April 30 by remembering Jean Negley for her efforts to help beautify the community.
Celebrated in Iowa on the last Friday of April, Arbor Day was started in 1872 in Nebraska by J. Sterling Morton. Arbor Day was established to encourage tree planting and increase awareness of the importance of trees.
The Clarinda Trees Forever Committee and the Clarinda Tree Board hosted the local celebration held on the southeast corner of the Lied Public Library grounds. Clarinda Trees Forever Committee chairperson Ed Geeding welcomed the large crowd of local residents who attended the event.
Geeding said the library was selected as the location of the Arbor Day program based on a conversation he had with Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann a year and one-half ago about the numerous ash trees planted on the grounds.
“They were dead or dying of the Emerald Ash Borer that’s coming through this part of the country and pretty much decimating all the ash trees. So, we came up with a plan to remove those and replace those,” Geeding said.
Those efforts started last June when a series of trees were planted on the north side of the library. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a formal Arbor Day celebration could not be held.
Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull then read a proclamation officially declaring the observance of Arbor Day in Clarinda.
Members of the Brokaw FFA Chapter at Clarinda High School also presented a short program on the history of Arbor Day for students from Noah’s Ark Preschool. The preschool students then assisted the FFA members in planting three new trees on the southeast corner of the library grounds. Those trees included two linden trees and one ginkgo tree.
Following the tree planting portion of the celebration, the event moved to the north side of the library for a remembrance of Negley. Prior to her death Oct. 24, 2019, Negley had served as chairperson of the Clarinda Trees Forever Committee.
“One of the things that really stands out to me was her commitment to her family, her community and to children. Having a program like this where we can teach our kids to participate in the stewardship of our environment was one of the things she loved the most,” Geeding said.
Richard Anderson agreed Negley had a special fondness for trees and the way they could beautify a community. In many of the same ways, he said Negley beautified and enriched Clarinda throughout her life.
Just as trees depend on their roots to anchor them, Anderson said Negley was well-rooted in her family and her faith. She was also strong and protective.
“Like trees that protect us, Jean had a protective heart. She spent 30 years pouring herself out for the Clarinda Academy sheltering and protecting those needy kids and loved every minute of it. She didn’t just shelter and protect the kids that were students there, but sheltered and protected the staff because that’s what Jean did,” Anderson said.
Anderson said trees are also fun and climbing a tree can provide a new perspective on the world around you. In much the same way, Negley brought new perspectives to local issues.
Negley was also known for showing her nurturing nature by putting an arm around someone and offering encouragement. Yet, she was still and quiet.
“She didn’t draw attention to herself,” Anderson said. “There’s a saying about trees. The best time to plant them was 30 years ago. That’s the best day, and the second best day is today. We’ve done that and we’re leaving a legacy. That’s what Jean did. She left a legacy in the trees she planted in this community and the hearts she touched.”