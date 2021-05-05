Clarinda celebrates Arbor Day, remembers legacy of Jean Negley

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Brokaw FFA Chapter at Clarinda High School also presented a short program on the history of Arbor Day for students from Noah’s Ark Preschool. The preschool students then assisted the FFA members in planting three new trees on the southeast corner of the library grounds. Those trees included two linden trees and one ginkgo tree.

Following the tree planting portion of the celebration, the event moved to the north side of the library for a remembrance of Negley. Prior to her death Oct. 24, 2019, Negley had served as chairperson of the Clarinda Trees Forever Committee.

“One of the things that really stands out to me was her commitment to her family, her community and to children. Having a program like this where we can teach our kids to participate in the stewardship of our environment was one of the things she loved the most,” Geeding said.

Richard Anderson agreed Negley had a special fondness for trees and the way they could beautify a community. In many of the same ways, he said Negley beautified and enriched Clarinda throughout her life.

Just as trees depend on their roots to anchor them, Anderson said Negley was well-rooted in her family and her faith. She was also strong and protective.