Clarinda celebrates 30th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Clarinda will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the highly popular Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade Friday, Nov. 25 on the downtown square.

Originally held in 1993, two years after the tragic Dec. 11, 1991 fire at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda, the parade has become a special holiday tradition. At the same time, an emphasis has remained on thanking the area fire departments for their role in fighting the courthouse blaze.

Co-sponsored by the Clarinda Kiwanis Club and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, the Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. Fire trucks are given a place of honor in the parade order, as they will follow the color guard and the arrival of Santa Claus to Clarinda in his sleigh.

The theme of the 30th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade is "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The co-sponsors invite area businesses, industries, organizations, churches and individuals to participate in the parade by entering a float or even a group of carolers.

In 2021, there were more than 50 entries in the parade. Each entrant is encouraged to use lights to decorate their float.

Participants will line up for the parade at 4:30 p.m. at 13th and Washington streets in Clarinda. The parade route then proceeds west on Washington Street, around the Clarinda downtown square and finishes south on 15th Street to Grant Street.

A contest for parade entrants include the following awards: The Kiwanis President's Award for the best overall float; The Best Display of Lights Award; the Best Theme Award; and the Holiday Spirit Award.

The snow or rain date for the Lighted Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m.

Following the parade, Santa will be in his house until 8:30 p.m. to meet with children attending the event. Provided by the Clarinda Lion's Club, the Santa House will be located on the west side of the courthouse lawn. His little visitors will also receive a free treat.

Santa will also be in his house to meet with children from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Saturday, Dec. 10; and Saturday, Dec. 17; and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.