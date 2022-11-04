Clarinda business changes name to reflect full range of services

Don't let the new name fool you.

After more than 30 years of exceptional service, Hoskins Siding and Windows is formally changing its name to Hoskins Exteriors. Owner Tim Hoskins said the new name is intended to better exemplify the full range of services the company offers.

"We want our name to be more inclusive of all the work we do. If folks think we are limited to siding and windows, that restricts our market," Hoskins said.

One of the other key services Hoskins said the company has offered since 2001 is roofing. However, he said customers do not always associate that with the company.

As a result, Hoskins said the company has lost numerous contracts over the year because roofing was not included in the name of the business.

"I don't know how many times we have gone out to give an estimate for siding, gutters and windows and the customer will mention they are having another contractor do their roofs. When we mention we also do roofing they would have contacted us for that as well," Hoskins said.

Hoskins Exteriors announced its new name in March. But due to a good problem, the formal transition was delayed to this fall.

"We were so busy we had to focus on getting our jobs done and not all the details to officially change our name," Hoskins said. "Everything else is remaining the same. There are no other changes as far the company goes. We just want to market ourselves better. That is why we're making the switch."

Established in November of 1991 in Clarinda, the company originally focused on siding and windows. Since then, the services provided by the company have expanded to include roofing and guttering.

In 2001, Hoskins said the business joined with Conklin to offer a foam roof product. The seamless roofing system was specifically designed for flat and low sloped roofs.

Next, in 2005, the company started offering a gutter dome system. The gutter protection system guarantees homeowners will no longer have to clean their gutters.

Then, in 2010, the company expanded to include an office in Crescent. This allowed the business to increase its northern territory as well as markets in and around Council Bluffs and Omaha, Nebraska.

"We are committed to the community of Clarinda. I grew up just outside of town and think very highly of the city. We feel very pleased to be part of the community and provide people our services," Hoskins said. "We were also blessed to be able to expand to the northern areas around Council Bluffs and the surrounding communities in order to serve all of southwest Iowa."

Despite challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent issues with the economy and supply chains, Hoskins Exteriors has nearly tripled is sales in recent years. Hoskins said the company has gone from being able to get materials in one or two weeks to having to wait four to six months.

The current labor shortage has further complicated matters for the company. However, Hoskins said his staff is doing its best to live up to the fine reputation the business has established over the years.

"Once you have a good reputation, you don't want to lose that. It has been a challenge to keep up with the demand, but are working hard to serve people the way they need to be served," Hoskins said. "We want to say thank you to those we've worked with through the years in our communities. We have really enjoyed being able to provide our services in the Midwest because there are really great people to work for here."

With winter looming, Hoskins said the company is wrapping up its roofing projects for the year. Still, he said this is the ideal time to do some maintenance that will ensure your home is ready for the cold months ahead.

"It's important to be sure your gutters are cleared so they don't get clogged and cause ice damage. This is the time to make sure they are functioning properly and our gutter cover system will reduce the amount of maintenance your gutters require," Hoskins said.

Before the snow flies, Hoskins said it is also wise for home or businesses owners to confirm any improvements they plan to make in the spring.

"We stay so busy that, if you are going to move forward with some projects, it's a good idea to call right away to get on the schedule," Hoskins said.