Clarinda budget benefits from residential rollback increase

An increase in the residential rollback for property taxes will generate additional revenue in Fiscal Year 2024 for Clarinda.

That was one of the key points Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon noted Jan. 11 during a budget workshop held with the Clarinda City Council at the Lied Public Library. Fiscal Year 2024 starts July 1.

Currently, McClarnon said the residential rollback is set at 54.1302%. That rollback rate will increase to 56.4919% in the new fiscal year. McClarnon said this means that a percentage of the assessed valuation of residential properties is taxable.

"The residential rollback going up will actually help us because ... we actually have a bigger mix in the residential than we do the commercial and industrial," McClarnon said.

Commercial and industrial properties are being taxed at 90%. However, a changing in the tax laws mean that, starting in Fiscal Year 2024, the first $150,000 of assessed valuation for those properties will be taxed at the residential rate and the remaining assessed valuation at the 90% rate.

"About $166,000 in lost revenue are what that amounted to for us," McClarnon said. "A lot of our commercial businesses, especially around the square, basically are paying the residential rate because of the lot of the buildings downtown are assessed at $150,000."

During the present fiscal year, which ends June 30, taxes were based on a rollback of 63.75% for multi-residential properties. However, the state has been working for the past eight year to transition the taxes on multi-residential facilities like nursing homes, assisted living facilities, apartment buildings assisted living facilities to the residential property tax rate.

"The multi-residential has been phased out over eight years. We actually started in 2016 and it was a 3.75% (reduction) for each year over the eight years. After this eight-year phase-out, actually this year, that becomes taxed at the residential rate," McClarnon said.

Along with the increase in the residential rollback, McClarnon said Clarinda also benefits from an increase in the total assessed valuations for the city. That total for Fiscal Year 2024 is slightly more than $279 million, which is a $22 million increase over the current fiscal year.

That increase includes $21 million for residential properties and $837,000 for commercial properties. However, industrial properties dropped more than $1 million in assessed valuations.

"We had the reassessments that happened and this is our first year seeing the effects of that," McClarnon said. "The $1 million hit we took on that is pretty significant for us."

As a result of the shifts in the rollback and the assessed valuations, the taxable valuation of residential property, including multi-residential properties, in Clarinda increased by almost $15 million. However, with the first $150,000 of valuation for commercial and industrial properties being taxed at the residential rate, the taxable valuations on those properties showed a significant decline.

"But, if you look at the total taxable valuations, we did still, actually, see an increase of $7.2 million," McClarnon said.

Yet, when evaluating the overall finances of the city, McClarnon proposed increasing the total tax levy for Clarinda by $0.25 to $16.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. This would be the first time in nearly a decade the city has increased its tax levy.

This would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Clarinda would see their property tax increased by $53.09 for the year. Meanwhile, the owner of a $200,000 business in Clarinda would see their taxes drop by approximately $800 for the year.

"I'm pretty happy with the way the numbers turned out on this," McClarnon said.

Along with the operating budgets for the departments in the city, the budget also contains the salaries and benefits for city employees. The Employee Benefit Committee considered three scenarios for the budget.

McClarnon said the highest of the three options was the same as what was done last year. Those pay increases featured a $1 per hour raise for full-time employees; a 50 cents per hour increase for part-time workers; and a 3.75% raise for salaried employees.

As for benefits, McClarnon said there was a 6.44% blended increase for health, vision and dental insurance. The committee also included a 1% increase in what the employees pay for insurance coverage.

Therefore, the total average wage increase was 4.5%. The total package increase, with benefits, was 5%.

"We were hoping this would fit into the budget and it did. It fit very nicely," McClarnon said. "This just gave me something to use for budgeting in these areas. The final council approval for raises is actually in June. So, this is something that can change."

Based on a budget schedule outlined by McClarnon, the city council would consider initial acceptance of the proposed budget during its meeting Feb. 8. A public hearing on the budget would then be held March 8, after which the council could adopt the budget and submit it to the State of Iowa for formal certification.