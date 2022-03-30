Clarinda bangs drum for new band uniforms

Members of the Clarinda High School Marching Band will be attired in new uniforms for the start of the 2022-2023 year.

The Clarinda School District Board of Directors, during a meeting March 23, approved paying half the cost for the purchase of 100 uniforms. The other half of the purchase will be paid with contributions from the Clarinda Band Boosters organization.

The quoted price from the supplier, DeMoulin Bros. and Co. of Greenville, Ill., is $50,182, but the district can receive a 3% discount by paying the amount in full.

“Typically, uniforms last about 10 to 12 years,” band director Courtney Ridge told the board. “These last uniforms were purchased in 2006, so we’re going on 16 years. We’ve done a really good job of maintaining them, but at some point, after all the alterations, you just can’t alter them anymore.”

She noted that “this year, for some reason, we have really long-arm children, and we’ve had a lot of wrists showing because we’d altered [the uniforms] for so many years. Through wear and tear, they get old, and they need to be replaced. It’s just time.”

Selecting and finalizing designs for the garments, Ridge said, has “definitely been a collaborative effort with the students and also with the Band Boosters.”

Items to be acquired include “hybrid” jackets, bib trousers, Shako hats and wraps, French upright plumes, waist drape pendants and gauntlet cuffs. Also obtained will be drum major bibs and plumes, plume cases with tubes, and imprinted garment bags.

There are generally between 55 and 57 students in the high school marching band, and about 200 students in the sixth-through-12th grade band program, according to data provided by Ridge.

The process for uniform replacement was initiated in the fall of 2019, but was put on hold due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In other matters at the March 23 meeting, the board received an update on the district’s iJAG program, which serves students facing academic, environmental, psychological, social or work-related challenges.

Education specialist Matt Darrah works with students in grades 11 and 12.

“Most of them might be non-traditional college students,” he said. “They’re trying to find other ways, other things to do upon their graduation. We’ve been doing a lot of project based learning, more toward adulthood and getting to become an adult, stuff that will help them once they leave.”

In addition to involvement in projects with current students, Darrah is tracking individuals from last year’s senior group. The purpose is to “make sure they’re doing something productive as part of their goal of graduating,” he said.

Christine Davis, instructor for ninth and 10th grade students in the program, said that “we’ve been focusing on our life skills and how to be successful in the future.”

Her students, she said, are “really doing a lot of self-discovery. We did a project where they had to take some time to think about how they would describe themselves as songs. Right now, we’re focusing a little more on the career readiness idea and the soft skills we need to be successful in our future careers.”

Nicole Berning, education specialist for seventh and eighth grades, said her students have been “working on leadership skills and some soft skills, getting them ready for their futures. Right now we’re working on career readiness as well, along with finances and budgeting, focusing on ‘What does it look like when I have bills some day?’ and understanding what those bills mean.”

Emphasis is placed on the importance of choosing a career that matches the type of lifestyle an individual would like to have in the future, Berning said.

“They’ve been enjoying those things and feel like they’re learning a lot -- skills they need to be successful students, successful adults some day and successful in their careers,” she said.

Students in the iJAG program have taken part in special activities during the current school year, and on April 13 will attend a “Build My Future” event in Des Moines that will introduce participants to different skilled trades.

Also at the meeting, the board approved an updated Return to Learn plan for the district.

Originally implemented as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, revisions have been made in the plan in compliance with current legislation and Iowa Department of Education guidance.

Since water fountains are now back in use in district buildings, the section of the plan stating that bottled water should be brought to school has been deleted.

Masks will continue to be available for staff or students, but the plan no longer contains a statement encouraging employees and students to wear masks when in school buildings.

A section of the plan stating that self-serve items will be pre-packaged and/or “grab and go” has been eliminated.

Also deleted is a section stating that scheduled visitors will be limited to those invited by school personnel to support learning needs.

In other business, the board:

Acknowledged the receipt of the opening proposal from the Clarinda Education Association (CEA) for the beginning of negotiations with the district. As presented, the proposal is for a 4.22 total package increase that would put $1,500 on the base, bringing it to $37,975. The next phase of the bargaining process will be a response by the board to the CEA proposal.

Approved a memorandum of understanding with Morningside University for students to be involved in the Clarinda district in practicum work, field experience, student teaching and internship.

Approved the second and final reading of an updated policy related to the times and locations of regular board meetings.

Approved the donation from Clarinda Youth Corporation (CYC) of a shot clock, plus its installation in the high school gymnasium. The use of the device has been mandated starting in November 2022.

Approved the purchase of additional weights and equipment for the strength and conditioning room at the high school. The district will pay $10,000, plus shipping, from Pure Fitness Innovations of Peoria, Ill. The Clarinda Booster Club has given $10,500 to help with the overall purchase price. There are currently more than 300 students utilizing the weights.

Approved a 28E agreement with the City of Clarinda for the district’s use of tennis courts, softball and baseball fields, and the swimming pool at the Lied Center.

Approved a request from the CHS Class of 1970 for the use of a school bus, driven by a district driver, for a tour of Clarinda planned as a part of class reunion events.

Approved the hiring of Melissa Crooks as a 7-12 paraprofessional, effective April 2022.