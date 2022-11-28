Clarinda attends Lighted Christmas Parade

A very special guest attended the 30th Annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade Nov. 25 around the downtown square.

Celebrating Thanksgiving by taking a surprise trip with her family, Clarinda Freeman made the nearly seven hour trip from Harrah, Oklahoma, to visit the city she shares a name with. Joining Freeman on the trip were her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Tom Pletcher, and their daughters Mikah and Addy.

“It’s been an unusual name, growing up, all my life. Most people haven’t been able to pronounce it correctly. So, to see it plastered everywhere and to be pronounced the same way I pronounce my name, has been really cool,” Freeman said.

Michelle said the family often takes trips to nearby destinations and began exploring the journey to Clarinda a few months ago. Tom said he spoke with a staff member at City Hall about the town and learned the Lighted Christmas Parade was coming up.

“It was on her bucket list to come here, obviously, because it’s her name. Tom wanted to surprise her to come up here, so we started looking at dates and things that were going on. We saw the parade was tonight, so we started making plans,” Michelle said.

Michelle said she worked with Elaine Farwell of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce to arrange the details of the trip. The family was then surprised with a Clarinda-themed gift bag from the Chamber of Commerce when they arrived at their hotel.

However, the family kept the intended destination of the trip a secret from Freeman. She was only told to plan for cooler weather.

“They informed me we were doing a family road trip and I was to take the Friday after Thanksgiving off from work. They didn’t tell me where we were going,” Freeman said. “When we crossed into Iowa, I thought surely not.”

Tom said Michelle was busy during the final leg of the trip attempting to distract Freeman when they approached a road sign telling how many miles they were from Clarinda. As they approached Clarinda on Highway 71, he said they stopped for pictures at the Glenn Miller mural that welcomes visitors to Clarinda and toots the city’s horn as the birthplace of the famed Big Band leader.

“I thought it was pretty cool and she would be pretty impressed seeing her name everywhere,” Mikah said. “Her eyes kind of lit up and she started smiling because she found out where we were.”

“I thought she knew beforehand and she was kind of acting surprised, so, I thought it was funny. Then I realized she didn’t know and I was like ‘Oh,’” Addy said.

Freeman said she learned of Clarinda five or six years ago while doing some research on Google. Given the unusual nature of her name, Freeman said she was surprised there was a city of the same name and same pronunciation. She said she was only aware of one other lady with the first name of Clarinda, but they never met in person.

Once she discovered the city, Freeman began researching the history and features of Clarinda. She quickly determined it was a place she wanted to visit.

“It’s just a place I’ve always wanted to go to, to say I’ve been here,” Freeman said.

The Lighted Christmas Parade served as the focal point of the trip and the family said the event surpassed their expectations.

“I think it’s cool how everyone comes together as one during the night and bonds, even if you don’t know each other. We’re all just here for a good time,” Mikah said.

“I liked how other towns support it with the fire trucks,” Michelle said.

A former police chief, Tom said he led many local parades over the years. However, he said the Christmas parade rekindled his enjoyment of the festivities.

“Back home, that would be neat to do a parade at night. I was in many parades in my lifetime, in my previous profession, so parades were kind of worn out for me. But that revitalized me. It was pretty cool with the lights,” Tom said.

“I liked the super bright lights. They were nice to look at,” Addy agreed.

Along with attending the parade, the family saw a movie in Shenandoah Thursday night. They then spent Friday touring Clarinda. Their stops included the Carnegie Art Museum and Clarinda Municipal Stadium, where they learned about the Clarinda A’s baseball program.

“She’s a big baseball fan,” Tom said.

“It wasn’t until we got here that I even knew they had that. That part I never clued in on,” Freeman said.

Freeman and the rest of the family said they were also highly impressed with the overall appearance of the city and especially the downtown square with the Page County Courthouse at the center.

“It’s nice to see a downtown area that people actually use for shops and things,” Freeman said. “It’s really nice. It reminds me of some of the older towns, even back in Oklahoma, too, with the big squares and the fact they are doing the upkeep on it.”

“I liked the square itself. The courthouse is cool with the clock tower at the top. I’m from Michigan, so it kind of had the Michigan or Midwest feel,” Tom said. “We have definitely been impressed with the town. It’s very nice. It’s very well kept.”

Michelle said she enjoyed her visit to D&D Treasurers on the square to shop for antiques. She said she is also an art enthusiast, so touring the Carnegie Art Museum was special for her.

“It’s been a good trip,” Freeman said.