Clarinda announces superintendent finalists

The Clarinda Community School District School Board of Directors has announced three finalists in its search for the school district’s next superintendent.

The finalists are Jay Lutt, Dennis McClain, and Jeff Privia. Each has demonstrated collaborative leadership, high levels of ethics and integrity, and the ability to follow through on tasks and responsibilities.

As superintendent and PK-3 principal in the Westwood Community School District, Lutt has focused on strong communication with families throughout the pandemic, bringing technology resources to students, and implemented specifically designed instruction into the school’s multi-tiered systems of support. Lutt previously served as superintendent of the Farragut and Hamburg Community School Districts, as well as an elementary principal and curriculum director in the Moravia, Orient-Macksburg, and Prescott Community School Districts.

McClain serves as the shared superintendent for the Adair-Casey CSD and Guthrie Center Community School District. There he has led the implementation of standards-based grading and learning, facilitated the building of a new high school fitness center, and wrote the districts’ return to learn plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also served in leadership roles with the Rural School Advocates of Iowa, Superintendents Finance and Leadership Consortium, and School Administrators of Iowa.

Privia is the current PK-5 principal in the Underwood Community School District, where he has managed budgets, realigned curriculum to state standards, expanded class offerings, and hired highly effective teachers and staff. He was the district’s middle school principal and athletic director during the 2014-15 school year, and also directed the district’s efforts to implement 1:1 technology. Before that, Privia was an elementary behavior disorders teacher in the Fort Madison Community School District.

The Clarinda Board of Directors has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. The process has included a community-wide survey, asking district residents to provide their input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the district’s next leader.

As a next step, the board and stakeholder interview teams will conduct final interviews with each of the three finalists on Wednesday, March 30. The board plans to then discuss the candidates and reach a final decision soon after the interviews. Look for updates on that decision at www.clarindaherald.com.

The new superintendent will begin serving the Clarinda Community School District effective July 1.