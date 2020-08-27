New guidelines for attendees at events in the Clarinda School District were approved by the Board of Education during a meeting Aug. 26.
The measures were adopted to address health-related issues stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and are intended to help reduce community spread of the virus.
District personnel were involved in formulating the provisions, which incorporated recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health, said Superintendent Chris Bergman.
Under the guidelines, facial coverings are required for all students and adults attending home athletic contests and other activities. This also applies to visitors from out of town. All spectators will need to maintain physical distancing -- six feet apart individually or in family groups.
Students in grade nine through 12 who sit in the stands will have to position themselves on marked dots. Children in eighth grade and lower grades will not be admitted to games and events unless they are accompanied by an adult family member, and these children will have to sit with parents.
Anyone planning to go to a school activity is asked to perform personal health screenings at home, and to not attend an event if the individual is ill.
During events, the public address announcer will provide frequent reminders to spectators about the guidelines. Failure to comply with the rules could result in the removal of individuals from specific events, and could necessitate placing limits on the number of people allowed at activities.
Board President Greg Jones said he believed a majority of individuals attending events would willingly adhere to the rules, but he questioned if school officials could effectively deal with those people who declined to comply.
“This is guidance, and we’re going to remind people,” he said. “The kids are probably going to be the best ones at this, and parents probably will too. When it comes to out-of-town people, are we going to have people policing that side and our side? Do we have the resources to do all that?”
Bergman expressed confidence that local officials could handle such situations.
She added: “I truly believe that if people want their kids to play, they will follow the rules. Our coaches and our kids want to play. I have a hard time understanding why someone who is choosing to come to an event would not do that.”
Noting that the guidelines were created to protect the health of both participants and spectators at events, she said that people who refuse to follow the rules would be jeopardizing the safety of children and adults alike.
“I hope we think about the kids when we choose our actions,” she said. “The primary goal here is for kids to play.”
Officials of the Hawkeye 10 Conference, Bergman said, have “determined that each team will respect and honor the guidelines” established by a host school.
Regarding procedures for admission to activities, entrances to buildings may be modified depending on the event and location.
Activity pass purchases are recommended to limit cash transactions, but if cash is used, an exact amount is requested. Admissions workers will wear face masks if they are not behind Plexiglass barriers.
Social distancing will be required for people standing in line, and signage will be posted to provide pertinent information.
For concession, exact cash amounts are also requested, and social distancing must be maintained for people in line. Concession stand workers will go through health screenings and will wear face coverings and gloves when contacting food.
Digital programs for events will be accessible through the Varsity Bound application, with instructions on its use available on the district’s activities home page.
All home games and events will be live-streamed on the Clarinda Cardinal YouTube channel.
The guidelines as approved by the board will be implemented with the start of activities in the current school term, “but we can modify this as we go,” Jones said.
In other business, the board:
Approved separate handbooks for classified and licensed staff members for the 2020-2021 year. Directors acknowledged that revisions in the handbooks can be made as needed.
Approved budgets for various district activities -- athletics, plus high school student council and honor society, drama and yearbook.
Approved the purchase of CATCHLIFE30 for all district staff, using self-funding and money from the general fund. The cost is $10 per individual. Goals of the program, which includes seven “prep” days and a 30-day “challenge,” are to improve overall health; promote networking among participants; increase productivity and creativity; and replace ineffective, unhealthy habits with new behaviors. The program features daily health “check-ins,” and will provide staff with self-care tools to help manage stress factors and boost energy for work, family and leisure pursuits.
Approved the purchase of a computer anti-virus program, SolarWinds, for $8,593.04. It is a remote management program with which members of the district’s technology department can log in to staff and students’ computers to work on identified issues, thus decreasing travel time and facilitating social distancing.
Approved donations to the district -- $1,000 from the Charles Hockenberry Foundation for school nurse assistance; $108 from Iowa State University for 72 sneeze guards; and $331.59 from an anonymous donor for 500 reusable athletic/activity cotton face masks.
Approved the resignation of Jason Armstrong, assistant middle school football coach.
