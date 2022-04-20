City, school district finalize agreement on use of athletic facilities

An updated sharing agreement has been finalized between the city of Clarinda and the Clarinda Community School District for the use of athletic facilities owned by the city.

The agreement was approved by the Clarinda City Council during its meeting April 14. The Board of Directors for the school district previously approved the agreement during its meeting March 23.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the agreement includes the Lied Center gym, the Lied Center swimming pool, Clarinda Municipal Stadium-Eberly Field, the city softball fields and the city tennis courts.

“The current agreement we have is pretty vague in some areas. The school decided they would like to see an official 28E agreement,” McClarnon said.

Along with confirming the ownership of the recreational facilities by the city, the new agreement also outlines the use of the facilities. The city will also schedule the use of the facilities.

“One thing that was added that we did not have in the old agreement is that the city will get $1,000 per year from the school to put toward supplies,” McClarnon said.

In addition, neither the city nor the school district may make any alterations to the baseball fields, softball fields or tennis court in excess of $5,000 without prior written consent from the other party. Both parties will also carry $2 million in liability insurance.

Also Wednesday, the council set May 11 as the date for a public hearing on a proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment. McClarnon said the amendment includes $537,000 in total revenues compared to $534,000 in total expenditures.

A resolution approving the designation of Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds (SLRF) for the city of Clarinda was also approved during the meeting. McClarnon said the city received $399,830.49 on Aug. 11, 2021, and an additional $1,339.57 on Nov. 23, 2021.

“The way it’s written now, we should get another $399,830.49 in August of 2022, which then makes the total $801,000.55,” McClarnon said.

The funds, McClarnon said, would be applied toward the construction costs of the new sewer plant. McClarnon said using the funds would allow the city to keep its sewer rates a little lower than originally projected.

In other business, the council approved a request from Rich Muff to close North 15th Street between Main Street and Washington Street for a graduation party for this son, Alec, May 14 in front of J Bruner’s. The street will be closed from 6 p.m. until midnight, but the restaurant will still be open for business.

A pay application submitted by Building Crafts, Inc., for $311,566.79 for improvements to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility was approved by the council. McClarnon said the project is 92% complete.