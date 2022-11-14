City pays tribute to Clarinda Police Chief for career milestone

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers was honored for 40 years of service with the Clarinda Police Department Nov. 9 during a meeting of the Clarinda City Council.

A crowd of approximately 25 family members and friends filled the council chambers at Clarinda City Hall for a surprise ceremony honoring Brothers. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill presented Brothers with an award recognizing his tenure with the city.

Hill said Brothers joined the Clarinda Police Department on Nov. 8, 1982. Hill said a milestone such as this is rare in any field and especially in the area of law enforcement.

"That's an amazing event," Hill said. "So, we as a city would like to take this opportunity to recognize you and congratulate you on this accomplishment."

Each of the council members also thanked Brothers during their council communications at the end of the meeting.

Following the presentation of the award by Hill, an emotional Brothers thanked the city officials and those in attendance.

"I don't really know what to say, which is unusual for me," Brothers said. "A lot of people in this room helped me get to this point. It's a group effort. You never accomplish anything in life by yourself. I have met some tremendous people along the way and many of them are in this room right now."

When he came to Clarinda in 1982, Brothers said he was single and anticipated he would only stay in the community a brief time.

"My family has been nothing less than supportive. You couldn't have a better cop's wife than the wife I have," Brothers said. "Everything happens for a reason. I came to Clarinda because the State of Iowa decided they didn't need me anymore a long, long time ago. I moved here thinking I'm just going to hang out here for a couple of years and then move on. But thing happened and I'm really bad at math, I guess. It's all worked out."

Looking back on the last 40 years, Brothers said he was humbled and grateful to have the privilege of living and working in Clarinda. He said he was looking forward to continuing his duties as police chief.

"Thank you all very much for everything you've done for me in our personal relationships and our professional relationships," Brothers said. "Just like anything else in life, there have been good days and there have been bad days, but, you know what, there have been more good than bad."

During the business portion of the meeting Wednesday, the council approved two pay requests. The first was from Building Crafts Inc. in the amount of $41,786.70 for the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility improvements. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said there was $10,000.67 left in retainage to be paid once a final repair is made to complete the project.

The second pay request was from Omni Engineering in the amount of $13,108.78 for improvements to Glenn Miller Avenue. McClarnon said there is $5,911.45 in retainage to be paid to complete the street project.

In other business, the city council approved rescheduling its Nov. 23 meeting for 5 p.m. Nov. 22, if necessary, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.