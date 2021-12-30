City Hall exemplifies vision for future of Clarinda

Through the cooperation of a local business and the city, the seat of local government in Clarinda has received a new home.

City officials moved into the new Clarinda City Hall located at the intersection of North 15th and Main Streets in May. The building had previously served as the main branch office for Bank Iowa, but was donated to the city when the bank built a new building at the corner of North 16th and Main Streets.

A formal grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sept. 8 for the new City Hall facility.

“It’s a showcase as far as I’m concerns. It portrays a more professional atmosphere than what the old City Hall did and I have received several comments about how nice the facility is,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. “I am so proud of that building. I give tours all the time and just love it.”

“This was definitely a good move for the city. When a potential business came to town and visited the old City Hall it looked like we were stuck in the past. Now, it looks like we’re investing in our future,” Councilor Jeff McCall said.

“It is going to take everybody working together for Clarinda to make substantial progress in the future. This was a wonderful example of that,” Bank Iowa Regional President Gilbert Thomas said.

Along with the cooperation between Bank Iowa and the city, the Clarinda Community School District also assisted with the renovation of the building. The students in the Building Trades/Carpentry program at Clarinda High School built all the cabinetry for City Hall.

Due to the collaboration that took place between so many entities within Clarinda, and the shared vision for the future of the community, the opening of City Hall on the downtown square was a historic milestone for the city. That is why the opening of the new Clarinda City Hall has been selected as the 2021 Story of the Year by the Clarinda Herald-Journal.

Although the opening of City Hall at its new location culminated this year, the initial seeds for such a project were planted several years ago.

McClarnon said around 2010, when Bank Iowa had just finished constructing a new building in Shenandoah, McCall made the suggestion of speaking with the Clarinda bank officials about the potential of a new building in Clarinda. McClarnon said McCall then pointed out the city could explore options to obtain the former building to move City Hall to the square.

“That was something I absolutely wanted to accomplish since day one. City Hall needed to be on the square. To me that was very significant to the downtown area because it would be close to the courthouse and people could do business at both entities. I thought it would bring more people to the downtown area and create an economic impact since people could walk to one of our restaurants or another business when leaving City Hall,” McClarnon said.

Therefore, McClarnon said he spoke to John Krummel, who was serving as the Regional President of Bank Iowa at that time, about the potential of a new bank. Before Krummel left, McClarnon said he agreed the project may be a good idea.

When Thomas came to Clarinda with Bank Iowa in October of 2015, he said there were multiple discussions about the potential of remodeling the existing branch office or constructing a new building. When it was learned the former Millhone and Peterson buildings located on the southwest corner of the square on East Main Street were available, Thomas said the bank made the decision to proceed with a historic preservation project to convert the deteriorating buildings into the new bank location.

“Gilbert really spearheaded the construction of the new Bank Iowa building and wanted to get the nuts and bolts of a TIF agreement with the city set up. He was all for donating their former building to the city,” McClarnon said.

Demolition of the Millhone and Peterson buildings started in the fall of 2018 and followed by the construction portion of the project. Bank Iowa moved into its new building in the spring of 2020.

“It is a highly visible building that fits in well on the square. We have received a lot of compliments on the look of the building, so it was a win-win for everybody,” Thomas said.

With the former bank building now vacant, the city started preparing for the remodeling of the new City Hall. However, the architectural firm hired by the city projected it would cost a little more than $850,000 to make the needed improvements.

“I was pretty deflated with that cost. There was no way we wanted to burden the taxpayers by putting that much into a building,” McClarnon said.

Therefore, in an effort to drastically reduce the expense, McClarnon turned to the city’s Public Works Department to determine how much of the work could be done in-house. The members of the department included Adam Brown, Justin King, Alan Searl, Trent Davison, Tyler Reed and Matt Vorhies.

With winter of 2020 quickly approaching, the members of the department determined it could do the vast majority work involved. This included the creation of the handicapped accessible restrooms.

“We have a very talented group of people in our Public Works Department. They jumped right in and started doing the work. It was a great project for them to work on during the winter,” McClarnon said. “They still enjoy coming in and seeing the work they did. It’s just fantastic the amount of work they did and what they were able to accomplish.”

Another significant aspect of the renovation project was the extensive electrical work needed in the building. Ed Henke was hired to complete that aspect of the project.

In addition, an agreement was reached with the Clarinda Community School District for the Building Trades/Carpentry program to build the cabinets and install the counter tops for City Hall. In addition, the students made the wood trim for the building that was installed by the Public Works Department and two vanities for the ADA compliant restrooms.

McCall serves as the instructor for the program and there were seven students involved in the project. The four seniors participating in the program were Carter Larson, Matthew Barnes, Blaine Coston and Jon McCall. The other three members were underclassmen Gage Cooks, Ethan McAndrews and Tyler McKinnon.

“Working with Superintendent Chris Bergman and Jeff to make this happen was absolutely wonder. It was a win-win for everyone,” McClarnon said.

By having the students construct the cabinets and other features, Jeff McCall said the city was able to significantly reduce the cost involved in completing that portion of the project.

“It was a great community project for the kids to do. It also saved the city a lot of money by not having to buy those cabinets. They got some pretty high quality cabinets for a good price. The city only had to purchase the materials, so it was a good value for the taxpayers,” McCall said.

The class spent about nine hours a week working on the City Hall project and some other outside projects the students were assisting with. Since the building was not occupied during construction, McCall said there was not a time crunch for completing the work.

“This was a good way to let them experience what real world construction consists of. You have to teach as you go, along with doing the work. But we had a good group of kids. A lot of them already had experience with wood working, so it went a lot smoother,” McCall said. “They are pretty proud of the work they did. If they stay in Clarinda they will get to see it for a long time.”

When Bank Iowa donated the building and its contents to the city, McClarnon said the facility was appraised at $850,000. With the estimate of $850,000 for the remodel included, McClarnon said the total value of the building would now stand at $1.7 million.

However, by having Bank Iowa donate the building and then utilizing the Public Works Department and the Building Trades/Carpentry program in the renovation, McClarnon said the city only had to invest $100,000 to convert the facility to City Hall. As a result, he said the city was able to save the taxpayers $1.6 million on the project.

Along with handling a variety of city business including the collection of utility payments and the issuance of building permits, cemetery plots and airplane hangars, City Hall also features council chambers were the Clarinda City Council conducts its meetings twice a week. The Clarinda Economic Development Corporation office is also located in City Hall as are the offices for McClarnon and Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers.

“As the owners of Bank Iowa, the Duncan and Barr families are very community minded. They care about the people of Clarinda and want to be leaders in the community. They realized if they provided our former building to the city that City Hall would have a higher profile in the community. Including the office of the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation in City Hall also says a lot about the future of the community,” Thomas said.

Moving City Hall to the former Bank Iowa building also proved beneficial for two other businesses in Clarinda. Since the bank building was actually larger than what the city needed, McClarnon said agreement was reached to lease Farm Bureau Financial Services the north portion of the building.

Meanwhile, Home Sweet Home approached the city about leasing the former City Hall building at the corner of South 15th and Stuart Streets. The building at one time was the home of Duncan Motors before serving as Clarinda City Hall for more than 50 years.

“We actually coexisted with (Home Sweet Home) for three weeks before we got all of City Hall moved,” McClarnon said.

As the cherry on top of the project, McClarnon said the Clarinda Foundation and Scott Brown lead efforts to create a pocket park just to the north of the City Hall building. This was the second pocket park created on the Clarinda square. The other is at the corner of North 16th and Washington Streets.

“The addition of the pocket park next to City Hall also enhanced the overall look of the downtown. We now have two pocket parks that are well utilized,” McClarnon said. “We are grateful Scott Brown and the Clarinda Foundation invested in the downtown like this to help attract people to Clarinda.”