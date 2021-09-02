City focuses on dilapidated houses

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon prioritized the five dilapidated properties within the city needing the most immediate attention during the Aug. 25 meeting of the Clarinda City Council.
The properties McClarnon said he was focusing his attention on are located at 417 E. Garfield St., 323 N. 10th St., 600 E. Lincoln St., 608 E. Lincoln St. and 317 W. Stuart St.
McClarnon said the house at 417 E. Garfield had been abandoned for more than a year. He was able to locate the owners and they agreed the house needs to be torn down.
The owners offered to sell the property to the city for $7,500. McClarnon said this would allow the city to take ownership and remove the structure.
“If there are any leans on it the deals off. I made that very clear to the property owners,” McClarnon said. “If we can purchase it for $7,500 and tear it down, we’ll probably be money ahead with the legal fees we’d spend to try to get it.”
Council member Jamie Shore suggested McClarnon make a counter offer of $4,000 to acquire the property.
The house at 323 N. 10th St. was deemed unlivable after a fire. McClarnon said the owner of the home is disabled and did not have insurance, so the process to clean up the property has been very slow.
“He is asking for a little more leeway because of his disability,” McClarnon said. “We could give him more time if you feel like it. I do want to keep on him, though, because he’s one, if I didn’t stop by and keep talking to him, I don’t think he would even try to do anything.”
Both of the properties at 600 E. Lincoln St. and 608 E. Lincoln St. are owned by the same person, McClarnon said. Although a fire made the house at 608 E. Lincoln St. unlivable, the individual is residing at the premises.
“That put a new twist on things,” McClarnon said.
Still, McClarnon suggested proceeding with presenting the owner the legal notice that he has 30 days to take down the house. After that time, the city could then remove the house and the owner’s insurance company would pay for the demolition.
“He also owns the one at 600 E. Lincoln. That one, I’ve told him, has to come down. That one absolutely has to,” McClarnon said.
During the July 28 meeting of the Clarinda City Council, Page County Conservation Officer John Schwab informed the council of a growing problem with wild animals infesting the property at 317 W. Stuart St. At that time McClarnon said he was working with the United States Department of Agriculture, who holds the title to the property, to find a solution to the problem.
McClarnon said he asked the USDA to deed the property to the city so the house could be removed. However, he was notified Wednesday the USDA had ordered an appraisal of the property be completed before any action was taken.
“The only thing that’s worth anything there is land, if the house was gone. So, I’m not sure what the purpose is of the appraisal,” McClarnon said.
Earlier in the meeting, the council also approved a pay request of $1,085,093.51 from Building Crafts, Inc., relating to the improvements at the Clarinda Wastewater Treatments Facility. McClarnon said the pay request included piping and concrete work done at the plant.
“We’re just about right at a year away from starting it up,” McClarnon said.
Two pay applications received from Omni Engineering were also approved Wednesday. The first application for $567,106.29 was for the 2021 street improvement project. The second payment was for the 2020 street improvement project in the amount of $18,358.08.
“I have nothing against Omni and the work they’ve done. But to finish up the street in front of the school the night before it is opened, I feel the timeframe they had seemed a little bit doubtful. Again, I do not have any problems with the workmanship and so forth, but we need to have a little better understanding of what the schedule should look like in the future,” council member Craig Hill said.
McClarnon said Omni Engineering was planning to completed portions of 20th Street to 21st Street during the week of Aug. 30.