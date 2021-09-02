City focuses on dilapidated houses

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon prioritized the five dilapidated properties within the city needing the most immediate attention during the Aug. 25 meeting of the Clarinda City Council.

The properties McClarnon said he was focusing his attention on are located at 417 E. Garfield St., 323 N. 10th St., 600 E. Lincoln St., 608 E. Lincoln St. and 317 W. Stuart St.

McClarnon said the house at 417 E. Garfield had been abandoned for more than a year. He was able to locate the owners and they agreed the house needs to be torn down.

The owners offered to sell the property to the city for $7,500. McClarnon said this would allow the city to take ownership and remove the structure.

“If there are any leans on it the deals off. I made that very clear to the property owners,” McClarnon said. “If we can purchase it for $7,500 and tear it down, we’ll probably be money ahead with the legal fees we’d spend to try to get it.”

Council member Jamie Shore suggested McClarnon make a counter offer of $4,000 to acquire the property.

The house at 323 N. 10th St. was deemed unlivable after a fire. McClarnon said the owner of the home is disabled and did not have insurance, so the process to clean up the property has been very slow.