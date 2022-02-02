City Council sets budget hearing

Formal adoption of the proposed city budget for Fiscal Year 2023 will be considered by the Clarinda City Council during its March 9 meeting. The city budget must be submitted to the state of Iowa for certification by March 31.

During a brief workshop held as part of the Jan. 26 council meeting, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon reviewed the proposed budget. McClarnon presented the initial budget plan to the council Jan. 12.

With total taxable valuations in Clarinda up 6.6% for the new fiscal year starting July 1, McClarnon recommended reducing the city tax levy to $16.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Clarinda currently has a $17 levy.

McClarnon said this would still leave a balance of $494,000 in the General Fund at the end of Fiscal Year 2023.

"A typical $100,000 house would actually go down $66 a year in taxes. A $200,000 business would go down $90 a year," McClarnon said.

Despite the reduced levy rate, McClarnon said the city was planning to complete $350,000 in capital projects during the year.

Also included in the budget was a 4.8% overall increase in salaries and benefits for city employees, of which 4.3% were actual salary increases.

"Honestly, I think everything is very positive about it," McClarnon said.

"I like it," council member Jeff McCall said. "I don't think anybody is going to be upset with us."

"I do too," Mayor Craig Hill said.

Also Wednesday night, the council discussed a request from Deb Marlin to create a restricted parking space for electric vehicles at 223 N. 16th St. in Clarinda. Marlin serves as a State Farm Insurance agent and has installed a charging station at her office. The parking space would be on the north side of her office building.

"She actually did put in her own charger for her Tesla electric vehicle. She has offered that for other people to use as well, and she said there have been others that have used it from out of town. That's all on her dime. She's okay with other people using her electricity, but the problem is sometimes other people park in the parking spot," McClarnon said.

Based on the request from Marlin, McClarnon provided the council with information on how other cities are handling charging stations and parking for electric vehicles. Currently, Clarinda also has two charging stations located at the Casey's General Store on South 16th Street.

McClarnon said one factor the council would have to consider is if electric vehicles could only use the restricted parking space when charging. He also said the Clarinda Police Department would be responsible for enforcing the proper use of the parking space, and a sign would have to be placed at the location designating the use of the space.

"I know Deb also, with this, she's wanting the city to get more involved with adding more charging stations throughout the city," McClarnon said.

During the discussion on the request, McClarnon said one of his questions was what would happen to the charging station if Marlin no longer had an electric vehicle.

"As a private citizen she has this charging station there. She's asking us for public property to be used or designated for it, but we don't have any control over that charger. We only have control over the spot," Hill said. "If we wanted, as a city, to go ahead and put charging stations in, we'd put them in public parking spaces or public lots. Then we would be able to maintain and control them with the ordinances we pass."

Therefore, the council agreed to place the item on the agenda for the Feb. 9 meeting so the members could discuss the issue further with Marlin.

"I think we need some more information from her. I would go that route for the next agenda. But, with the information you provided, I think it might be a good time to start discussing it to have something a little bit more comprehensive," council member Matt Ridge said.

Earlier in the meeting, the council held a public hearing on a proposed development agreement between the city and C & J Enterprises, LLC. The company owns Scooter's Coffee and is preparing to open a new location in Clarinda.

Since there were no oral or written objections to the proposal presented during the hearing, the council proceeded to approve the agreement. The agreement also authorized the annual appropriation of tax increment payments pledging a tax rebate to the company.

"It is a 50% rebate of the incremental taxes for 10 years, but not to exceed $150,000," McClarnon said.

In addition, a resolution was approved authorizing bids for improvements to Glenn Miller Avenue as agreed to with C & J Enterprises. McClarnon said a bid opening for the project is scheduled for Feb. 17, and the council will consider awarding the contract during its Feb. 23 meeting.

Clarinda has received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for $500,000 to assist with the cost of the project. "This will be a great project," McClarnon said.

In other business, the council approved a resolution accepting the work for the rehabilitation of Runway 2/20, the taxiway and the terminal apron at Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenck Field.

A change order from Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC, to reduce the cost of the rehabilitation work at the airport by $$13,379.90 was also approved. As was a pay request from Fahrner Asphalt Sealers in the amount of $10,962.56 for the work.