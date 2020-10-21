City Council sets bond hearing for expansion at CRHC

“Our rate next quarter is going to be 2.125%, but that delays the project getting to construction. If we have to wait to approve it next quarter, we’d have to wait for the federal government to get its budget put together and we don’t know when we would have money available to approve this. No construction activity can occur until the financing is in place,” Fischer said.

Among the terms for the loan is the creation of a debt service reserve. Fischer said over a period of 10 years after the loan is closed, CRHC would be required to accumulate one annual payment in savings.

“So, one-tenth is put aside per year and at the end of 10 years it’s considered fully funded. So, on your existing loans, I think you have a year or two left to get that fully funded, and that’s about the timing when this project will be done. So you will just kind of continue to build that,” Fischer said.

Murray Company of Overland Park, Kansas, was hired earlier this year to manage the construction projects. Fischer said approval of a construction manager also has to come from the federal USDA office.