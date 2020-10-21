City Council sets bond hearing for expansion at CRHC

A public hearing on issuing up to $12 million in hospital revenue bonds will be held Oct. 28 by the Clarinda City Council.
The public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. The hearing will also be streamed over Zoom so that members of the public can comment during the hearing without having to attend in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city council approved the date, time and location of the public hearing during its meeting Oct. 14 at the Lied Public Library. Prior to setting the hearing, Clarinda Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke met with the council to review details of the planned expansion project at the hospital.
Between the remodeling of the existing facility and construction of new facilities, Nordyke said the projects would involve approximately 30,000 square feet. New facilities that will be added to the hospital include a surgery suite, pharmacy and physical therapy building. The remodeling of the existing facility will also provided expanded space for the specialty clinic and primary care services.
Nordyke said the project would also provide additional parking space at the hospital.
“I can’t say thank you enough to the city and all the folks here in the community for supporting us to the point where we need to do this expansion. We’re excited about it. We can’t wait to get going,” Nordyke said.
However, Nordyke said it would likely be spring before the hospital could formally break ground on the project.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the bonds would be divided into a series of two issuance dates due to the limits on the amount of bonds a municipality may issue in a given year. The first series would be for $8.3 million to be issued this calendar year and the second series would be for $1.2 million next year.
“We were planning on doing another bond issue next year for some projects,” McClarnon said. “But this will make it so we can legally do that.”
“That’s why we’re kind of pushing this year to get things moving, so we can issue the money this year when we’re safe and not try to cause any disruption to the community next year,” Nordyke said.
Prior to Nordyke meeting with the council, the hospital Board of Trustees formalized an application for a $9.5 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture for the project during its monthly meeting Sept. 22.
A pre-application request was submitted to the USDA in June. Dee Fischer, an Area Specialist in Rural Development with the USDA, met with the board during its Sept. 22 to review the details of the application.
“This is a milestone today,” Fischer said.
Support Local Journalism
Along with updating the pre-application to an official application for the $9.5 million loan from the USDA, the board approved signing a letter of intent to meet the conditions of the loan. The board also signed a request for obligation of funds for the project.
Since the amount of the loan requested by CRHC exceeds the state limit of $5 million, Fischer said the application would have to go to the national office of the USDA for approval.
The overall budget for the renovation and expansion project has been set at $12 million. Fischer said funding for the project would consist of a $9.5 million loan from the USDA, a $2 million loan from PCSB in Clarinda and $500,000 from the hospital.
“The requirements are almost identical to the existing loans the hospital has with us that I believe closed in 2012,” Fischer said.
Fischer said plans are to get a majority of the interim financing for the construction project in place this fiscal year through UMB Bank. The $9.5 million direct loan from the USDA would be closed at the end of the construction project and would pay off the interim financing.
New interest rates are issued to the USDA each quarter of the year. An interest rate of 2.25% is available this quarter, which would result in a monthly loan payment of $36,385 for the hospital. The USDA loan is for 30 years with repayment starting after construction is completed.
“Our rate next quarter is going to be 2.125%, but that delays the project getting to construction. If we have to wait to approve it next quarter, we’d have to wait for the federal government to get its budget put together and we don’t know when we would have money available to approve this. No construction activity can occur until the financing is in place,” Fischer said.
Among the terms for the loan is the creation of a debt service reserve. Fischer said over a period of 10 years after the loan is closed, CRHC would be required to accumulate one annual payment in savings.
“So, one-tenth is put aside per year and at the end of 10 years it’s considered fully funded. So, on your existing loans, I think you have a year or two left to get that fully funded, and that’s about the timing when this project will be done. So you will just kind of continue to build that,” Fischer said.
Murray Company of Overland Park, Kansas, was hired earlier this year to manage the construction projects. Fischer said approval of a construction manager also has to come from the federal USDA office.
Beyond the construction portion of the project, Fischer said there is also approximately $1.5 million included for the purchase of new equipment. Fischer said the $2 million loan from PCSB is being earmarked to cover those expenses and that loan will be repaid over a period of no more than 10 years.
“If federal dollars are used for that equipment, you have to follow the federal procurement guidelines as far as getting specifications, proposals and all of that for each piece of equipment purchased. If bank financing is used you don’t have to do that,” Fischer said.
Should the bid letting be successful and the hospital had loan funds remaining at the end of the project, Fischer said that money could potentially be used for other projects relating to renovation and expansion of the hospital.
“There are a lot of steps to get there, obviously, but it’s not any different than what we went through when the hospital was built,” Fischer said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.