City Council appoints Neal to vacant seat

By a unanimous vote, Kaley Neal was appointed to the Clarinda City Council Feb. 9 to fill the vacancy created when Craig Hill was elected mayor.

Neal was one of five people who submitted letters of interest to the city council expressing a desire to serve the two years remaining on the term. Those five candidates attended the council meeting Wednesday night and were given five minutes to explain why they would like to serve on the city council.

Joining Neal in addressing the council were Geary Kendall, Todd Reed, John Millhone and Jerry Hays.

Born and raised in Clarinda, Neal graduated from Clarinda High School in 2004. She is married to Keith Neal, who serves on the Clarinda Police Department, and the couple has four daughters.

“I really love Clarinda. It was always a goal of mine to move back here. We did move away for about 10 years, but when we started a family we wanted to raise our kids here. So, we are very invested in the town and the area,” Neal said.

Neal serves as the chief financial officer at Shenandoah Medical Center. She has held that position for six years and recently completed a term of office with the Iowa Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

As the mother of four children, Neal said she understands the importance of developing recreational opportunities for the youth of Clarinda and their families.

“I know how important it is to work as a team, brainstorm as a team and give back to the community,” Neal said.

Through her duties at Shenandoah Medical Center, Neal managed the finances for the construction of the facility’s clinic and cancer center. She has also managed the COVID-19 funding received by the hospital.

Therefore, Neal said she is familiar with the bid process used for completing projects and understands the importance of finding alternative funding sources. Based on her financial background, Neal also said she believes she offers the city a strong background in budget management.

“Grants are supper important, especially if we’re trying to remain in the black. All those ideas cost a lot of money,” Neal said.

After hearing from the five people interested in the position, the council discussed proceeding with filling the vacant seat by appointment.

“We have candidates that are sitting out in front of us, and they all have something to offer this council,” Hill said. “We need to choose the best person that you feel will represent the city of Clarinda and do the job.”

However, council member Jeff McCall pointed out the Iowa Code promotes gender balance on “all appointive boards, commissions, committees, and councils of the State established by the Code.” Since the Clarinda City Council consists of five members, the Iowa Code states that no one gender should make up more than three of the positions.

“According to the state Code, it does say all appointments should lean towards gender balance. So it does say that in our Iowa Code. So, what you have to do is look at the candidates, and anyone that is actually a female, you just have to look and see if they’re qualified. So, that is really part of your job as a city council,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

Council member Matt Ridge said the council needs to do its diligence in complying with the Iowa Code. He said that process was made easier by having strong candidates come forward who were willing to give their time to the city.

“I just want to say thank you for your interest in the position, and your dedication and interest in seeing our community move forward,” Ridge said.

Following the discussion, council member Jamie Shore made a motion to appoint Neal to the vacant council seat. The motion was seconded by Ridge and approved by a 4-0 vote of the city council.

McClarnon then administered the oath of office to Neal, which allowed her to sit on the council as a voting member for the remainder of the meeting.