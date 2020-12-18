Churches utilize technology to celebrate Christmas

Over the course of 2020, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for people of all ages and walks of life. Not only have people been tested in their personal and professional lives, but their spiritual support system has also been challenged.
As group gatherings were halted by the pandemic, churches in Clarinda and across the country were confronted with the reality of suspending their services. When worship services were allowed to resume, many concerns remained about the welfare of those attending worship.
"COVID has made us aware of the importance of gathering for worship with fellow Christians and friends," the Rev. Marcia Kline, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarinda said. "We have learned through COVID to use various means to share His word."
One way many churches have managed to offer a safe way for their members to worship has been through the use of technology. Whether by using simple methods like creating audio and video recordings of church services that can be shared with those unable to attend, or more state-of-the-art methods like live streaming the services through outlets like Facebook and YouTube, churches have managed to adapt to the obstacles they have been confronted with this year.
Although many Clarinda churches have resumed gathering for their weekly worship service, many are still utilizing technological options to ensure the entire community can join in celebrating the religious importance of Christmas and look forward to the prospects of the New Year to come in 2021.
"This COVID pandemic has had a real impact on our various methods of worship. We as Christians are finding ways to cope with the changes. We will survive this pandemic," the Rev. James Patterson of New Life Church said.
First Christian Church and First United Methodist Church are the only Clarinda churches not currently offering in-person worship services. David Long, the Administrative Council Chairman for First United Methodist Church, said the church has imposed a shutdown until Jan. 10, 2021, as directed by its State Bishop since the pastor of the church is ill and at home recuperating.
Prior to this shutdown, Long said the church was utilizing Facebook to make its services available to the congregation. Despite the shutdown, Long said the food pantry operated by the church remains open each Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. to serve the community.
Meanwhile, First Christian Church Elder and Board Chairman Tom Snyder said his church has suspended live service in an effort to protect the health and safety of its congregation. Instead, the church is utilizing Facebook and YouTube to share its services with the members of its congregation.
"We started off by emailing or dropping off the scriptures, sermons and other information to our church members. We also send this to the two nursing homes in Clarinda and Eiler Place," Snyder said.
When the initial shutdown associated with the COVID-19 pandemic was enacted, Snyder said First Christian Church held its services in the parking lot and also began presenting the services through Facebook Live. When the church was allowed to resume indoor services, he said the church continued to utilize Facebook Live and in time also made its services available through YouTube.
"We have tried to cover all the bases so that we connect with all age groups and it seems to be working," Snyder said. "Since COVID-19 affects everyone differently and it spreads easily, we just want to be safe. It's hard to fight something you can't see, so we are taking as many precautions as we can."
First Christian Church will be holding a virtual Christmas Eve service utilizing both Facebook Live and YouTube. Snyder said it was difficult deciding not to gather in-person to share the Christmas message, but was a necessary step to protect the safety of the members and the community.
"A lot of our members were saddened by this, but with COVID-19 numbers going up earlier this month, we had no choice. Even though our sanctuary is very large and pews have been roped off, we felt with all the families gathering and our large numbers, there was no amount of cleaning that could safeguard everyone," Snyder said.
Calvary Baptist Church will be offering a drive-in Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. with Sarah Davison of Braddyville leading the musical portion of the service. Live Bible characters will also arrive to share their stories. The service will also be available on the church Facebook page.
"We are continuing to be faithful as a congregation and, in the midst of all this COVID, God continues to be faithful to us," the Rev. Ben McKim of Calvary Baptist Church said.
Hillside Missionary Church will offer a 6 p.m. communion service on Christmas Eve. Although the church is still observing state guidelines for the use of masks and social distancing, the Rev. Brian Bontrager said the church is not offering the live streaming of its services.
"We are meeting now and are so happy to be worshiping together, but we are still observing the rules," Bontrager said.
Immanuel Lutheran Church will be hosting a Christmas Eve children's program at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. The church will then hold a 10 a.m. Christmas Day worship service. Both events will be held in-person and will be recorded for those who cannot attend.
"We record for those who do not have an electronic means to get the message," Rev. Wade Brandt of Immanuel Lutheran Church said. "We are happy we are able to worship and share the message by whatever means are available."
New Life Church will be streaming its family Christmas service at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 on its church Facebook page. A Christmas Eve candlelight service will also be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24. New Life Church will also be streaming its services through its website, www.nlclarinda.org.
"Streaming is not new to us. We have been doing it all along for two plus years. This was helpful to us when the COVID pandemic hit. It is a great way to still connect with our members and friends who cannot attend in person," Patterson said.
St. John Lutheran Church will be holding a Christmas Eve children's program at 6 p.m. as well as an 11 p.m. candlelight service. A worship service will also be offered at 10 a.m. Christmas Day. These services will be recorded for those who are unable to attend.
"We are so pleased to be able to worship and celebrate Christ's birth," the Rev. Mitchel Schuessler of St. John Lutheran Church said.
Trinity Presbyterian Church will be offering Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 24. To comply with social distancing requirements, people are asked to call 712-542-2987 to indicate which service they wish to attend. Masks are also required for the services.
The Christmas Eve services will also be available through the Trinity Presbyterian Church Facebook page. In addition, recordings will be available after the two services are observed.
This year, and especially at Christmas, Kline said local churches have learned the importance of offering virtual services.
"We need to keep the word of our Savior's birth alive, not only during the Christmas season, but throughout the year," Kline said.
Westminster Presbyterian Church will be presenting a special "Advent Night of Healing" service entitled "The Longest Night of the Year" on Dec. 22. A recording of the service will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Small Christmas Eve services will also be offered at 1, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Due to restrictions related to the pandemic, people should call 712-542-2865 to reserve seats for the service they wish to attend. Masks will also be required at the services.
"We are celebrating Christmas in various ways because of the pandemic, but we know God is present with us however we celebrate," the Rev. Jay Kline of Westminster Presbyterian Church said.
