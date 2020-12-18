Churches utilize technology to celebrate Christmas

When the initial shutdown associated with the COVID-19 pandemic was enacted, Snyder said First Christian Church held its services in the parking lot and also began presenting the services through Facebook Live. When the church was allowed to resume indoor services, he said the church continued to utilize Facebook Live and in time also made its services available through YouTube.

"We have tried to cover all the bases so that we connect with all age groups and it seems to be working," Snyder said. "Since COVID-19 affects everyone differently and it spreads easily, we just want to be safe. It's hard to fight something you can't see, so we are taking as many precautions as we can."

First Christian Church will be holding a virtual Christmas Eve service utilizing both Facebook Live and YouTube. Snyder said it was difficult deciding not to gather in-person to share the Christmas message, but was a necessary step to protect the safety of the members and the community.

"A lot of our members were saddened by this, but with COVID-19 numbers going up earlier this month, we had no choice. Even though our sanctuary is very large and pews have been roped off, we felt with all the families gathering and our large numbers, there was no amount of cleaning that could safeguard everyone," Snyder said.