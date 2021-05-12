CHS students learn how CRHC operates

“That just really proved to me how supportive everyone around here will be,” Eberly said.

Tunnicliff said one of the highlights of the program for her occurred on their first day when they visited the medical clinic. She observed two nurses at the clinic that shared a wealth of knowledge with her.

“They just told me everything I wanted to know and answered the questions I had. I was also able to sit in on a patient visit,” Tunnicliff said. “I was just really happy that day. I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life.”

Besides learning from the staff at CRHC, Tunnicliff said she and Eberly were able to learn from the patients they came in contact with during the program.

“When we went to the lab there was a gentleman that had some rare blood condition. He taught us a lot about that and I had never known it was a thing,” Eberly said.

Looking back on their opportunity, the students agreed it was a unique experience that allowed them to learn about aspects of the medical field they were otherwise unfamiliar with. As a result, they felt the experience would allow them to make a more informed decision when selecting a career path.