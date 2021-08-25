Children learn importance of giving back to community

Prior to heading back to school, three Clarinda children took time out of their summer vacation to give back to their community.

Emma and Abbie Hill, the daughters of Tyler and Brittney Hill, and Reece Sunderman, the son of Levi and Cassie Sunderman, each set up lemonade stands earlier this month. They then donated the money they raised at their stands to two organizations in Clarinda.

With a little assistance from their grandmother, Emma and Abbie expanded their lemonade stand to also include homemade sugar cookies and fresh cut flowers from their garden. The sisters were able to donate $173 to the Southwest Iowa Humane Society in Clarinda as well as another $173 to the Clarinda Mental Health Clinic associated with Clarinda Regional Health Center.

Meanwhile, Sunderman used the funds collected at his stand to purchase 10 leashes that were donated to the Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Reece’s grandfather, Darin Sunderman, said the family contacted the animal shelter to determine what supplies the facility needed and decided on the leashes.

“I like the animals and wanted to help them out,” Reece said. “We bought the leashes so the dogs can go on walks and exercise.”