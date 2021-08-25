Children learn importance of giving back to community

Prior to heading back to school, three Clarinda children took time out of their summer vacation to give back to their community.
Emma and Abbie Hill, the daughters of Tyler and Brittney Hill, and Reece Sunderman, the son of Levi and Cassie Sunderman, each set up lemonade stands earlier this month. They then donated the money they raised at their stands to two organizations in Clarinda.
With a little assistance from their grandmother, Emma and Abbie expanded their lemonade stand to also include homemade sugar cookies and fresh cut flowers from their garden. The sisters were able to donate $173 to the Southwest Iowa Humane Society in Clarinda as well as another $173 to the Clarinda Mental Health Clinic associated with Clarinda Regional Health Center.
Meanwhile, Sunderman used the funds collected at his stand to purchase 10 leashes that were donated to the Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Reece’s grandfather, Darin Sunderman, said the family contacted the animal shelter to determine what supplies the facility needed and decided on the leashes.
“I like the animals and wanted to help them out,” Reece said. “We bought the leashes so the dogs can go on walks and exercise.”
Emma and Abbie said they decided to give a portion of their proceeds to the Clarinda Mental Health Clinic because the clinic has special meaning to them. The donation was used to assist with the purchase of supplies like paint, blocks and games that children utilizing the services of the clinic could enjoy.
When Emma and Abbie visited the Southwest Iowa Humane Society to present their donation to the animal shelter, they had a chance to meet a mother cat and a few of her kittens.
Reece also received a warm welcome when he presented his leashes to the staff at the Southwest Iowa Humane Society.
“They took my picture with all the leashes and said thank you. It made me really happy,” Reece said. “I learned why it’s important to be nice and help when you can.”