Changes to wind ordinance could lead to litigation

The possibility of litigation now threatens Page County if amendments are made to the current wind energy ordinance for the county.

The March 15 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda included a discussion about amending ordinance #2019-2 (Wind Energy Conversion System). Supervisor Jacob Holmes raised concerns with several sections of the county wind ordinance he said he’d like to see amended during the March 8 meeting, but Supervisors Chuck Morris and Alan Armstrong wanted to table the discussion until they had time to review the information Holmes was presenting.

Areas that concerned Holmes that he would like to see amended in the county wind ordinance were the setback distances from the property line, decibel levels, how deep the feeder lines were buried, public right away, Aircraft Detection Lighting System (ADLS), and decommissioning process and cost. Another area of concern raised during the meeting was the safety of people using the Wabash Trace and protecting the Wabash Trace Nature Trail that stretches from Council Bluffs south to Blanchard and would pass through the proposed Shenandoah Hills wind project.

Armstrong and Morris both agreed there were areas of the ordinance that needed some discussion, but Morris said he would prefer to have those discussions with legal counsel. Morris was also concerned about putting anything specific about the Aircraft Detection Lighting System in the ordinance without first doing his research.

“My fear is if we put that in the ordinance, then the liability shifts if it fails,” said Morris. “If the light fails and the plane hits it, then would it come back on the county would be my question.”

Armstrong then asked Carl Sonksen, Page County attorney, what his thoughts were on changing the current wind ordinance.

Sonksen said he had received a letter from the law firm representing InVenergy, the developer proposing the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, on Friday, which he had forwarded to the supervisors. He said he viewed it as a potential threat of litigation and suggested a closed session to the supervisors on March 22 with Maria Brownell with Ahlers and Cooney Law Firm out of Des Moines to discuss options and similarities to the situation in Hardin County. He said Brownell is the lead attorney on the current litigation in Hardin County concerning wind energy.

Sonksen said he had obtained information on the litigation proceedings Hardin County is currently in. After speaking with the Hardin County attorney, he learned that the county had an ordinance for wind energy conversion systems that passed in 2012. He said in 2017, a developer identified portions of Hardin County as a potential site for a 200-megawatt development. In 2019 he said the Hardin County Board passed a resolution placing a moratorium on development permits.

Sonksen went on to say in 2020, Hardin County amended their wind ordinance, which changed setback distances and other measures that were similar to those Page County was proposing. He said he didn’t know the details of the Hardin County wind ordinance or what changed. In September of 2020, Sonksen said the developer filed a four-county petition, and the litigation has been going on for about a year and is set for trial in April.

Sonksen said from what he understood, Hardin County was not being sued for the $2 million the company had invested. Instead, it appeared the developer was asking that the court vacate the changes made in the ordinance.

“I know there’s a lot of suggestions on making changes, and that’s for you folks as far as policymakers to decide good or bad and whether they should be or not,” said Sonksen. “But I just know some of those changes were some that Hardin County made, and like I said, they’ve been involved in that for about a year (of) ongoing litigation.”

Sonksen said the letter from the law firm representing Invenergy was enough to trigger the ability for the Board of Supervisors to go into a closed session to discuss strategy. The supervisors tabled the discussion to amend ordinance #2019-2 (Wind Energy Conversion System). They will put it back on the agenda following their March 22, meeting in closed session with the legal counsel.