Chamber seeks Spirit of Clarinda nominations

The Spirit of Clarinda award is given to an individual or business who has given a tremendous amount of time and effort to support the Clarinda community and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce is encouraging nominations from the community for those individuals worthy of this special honor. The Chamber Board of Directors will vote to determine the recipient.

Nominations are due by Friday, Dec. 11. Please contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce for a Spirit of Clarinda nomination form and a full membership listing.