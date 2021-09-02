Chamber of Commerce sets ribbon cutting for CEDC office

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invites the community to a ribbon cutting for the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation at 101 North 15th St. in Clarinda from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The vision of Clarinda Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) is to serve Clarinda as a proactive organization focused on building tax base, strengthening the housing market and inspiring workforce growth. The housing program makes it easy to live in or relocate to Clarinda.

CEDC is also engaged with local and state level programs to promote work opportunities in Clarinda. Clarinda is home to commercial, industrial and agricultural employers creating a foundation for employers to develop future businesses.

The CEDC Board of Directors is comprised of the following business leaders: Jon Baier, CEDC President, PCSB Bank; Lisa Hull, CEDC Vice President, city of Clarinda; Chuck Nordyke, CEDC Treasurer, Clarinda Regional Health Center; Mike Anderson, founding member; Randy Pullen, Cornerstone Bank; John Lisle, founding member, Lisle Corporation; Eddie Lisle, Lisle Corporation; Gilbert Thomas, Bank Iowa; Craig Hill, city of Clarinda; Katie Purdy, NSK Corporation; Jenn Baumgart, Manuel Realty; Steve Weis, Clarinda Correctional Facility; Troy Hanni, H & H Trailers by Novae; and Jason Van Vactor, Hy-Vee Food & Drug Store.