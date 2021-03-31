Chamber of Commerce seeks grants for building renovation

Along with revitalizing the appearance of the Chamber of Commerce building, Fleener said the catalyst grant focuses on downtown development, commercial development and adding residential unit to the upper stories of such buildings. Therefore, the grant would help create apartments in the underutilized space above the Chamber of Commerce office.

Since this is a state grant, Fleener said there would be less requirements and restrictions than were imposed by the Community Development Block Grant Clarinda received for the prior revitalization project. Also, the city would not be required to provide matching funds for the grant project.

“It is a $100,000 grant with the expectation the grant is matched by at least $100,000. Since it’s the Clarinda Chamber’s project, they would be responsible. They are working on solidifying the rest of the match,” Fleener said.

Fleener said the Chamber of Commerce is also collecting quotes for the work involved and drafting a budget for the project. Since state funds are involved, Fleener said the intent of the program is to support “pre-shovel-ready” projects.

This means no construction contracts will be awarded until the necessary grant funds to finance the project are secured, Fleener said.