Chamber of Commerce proceeds with events

After operating under a flag of caution in 2020, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce received the green flag April 28 to proceed with its popular summer and fall community events.

The Clarinda City Council granted permission for the Chamber of Commerce to hold five events over the remainder of 2021. Those events consisted of Cruzin’ Clarinda, June 5; the Back to School Bash, Aug. 24; the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, Oct. 2; the Clarinda Craft Carnival, Oct. 16; and the Lighted Christmas Parade, Nov. 26. Each of those events was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Clarinda Chamber is super excited to be having all of our events this year,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell said.

Cruzin’ Clarinda chairman Mike Williams also attended the council meeting Wednesday to review details for the car show and parade. This is the seventh year for Cruzin’ Clarinda. The Show and Shine portion of the event will be held from 1-4 p.m. on the downtown square with the parade to follow at 5:30 p.m.

“Everything is going fantastic. We’re ready to roll. The Facebook page we have, we’re getting hits like crazy. If we get good weather, I’m going to make a prediction, it will be the biggest one ever,” Williams said.