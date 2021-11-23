 Skip to main content
Chamber of Commerce hosts Taste of Clarinda
HJ - Taste of Clarinda 2019

A young guest samples one of the drinks offered at Weil’s Clothing during the 2019 Taste of Clarinda. The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the 2021 Taste of Clarinda from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at various participating businesses in the community. (Herald-Journal file photo)

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce would like to invite the community to the 2021 Taste of Clarinda.

The popular holiday event is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Those attending may shop at various Clarinda businesses, while also sampling recipes for free and collect recipe cards.

Participating businesses will be offering samples of 40 various recipes throughout the event. The festivities are free to the public.

A recipe card ring holder and map of the participating businesses will be available at the Clarinda Chamber office located at 115 East Main Street. Please reach out to the Chamber office at (712) 542-2166 or visit www.clarinda.org for more information.

