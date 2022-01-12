Chamber of Commerce announces annual banquet

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet will be held Monday, Feb. 7, at the Clarinda Country Club.

The banquet theme is, “Make CREATIVITY Your Calling Card”. The evening will begin with social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. with the program at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s annual banquet speaker, Dustin E. James, is America’s Top Corporate Energizer. His original and high energy sales keynote pushes the envelope on creative thinking and perspective. James highlights uncovering new and creative ways to find leads and referrals, as well as pitching products or services with a new twist by creating a personalized connections with future customers.

Those attending will be able to tell and sell their story for greater success, leaving customers wanting more and establish long term relationships. James has been a Top Performer in four different industries; he is a serial entrepreneur; a TEDx Speaker; and a John Maxwell Certified Coach.

Bank Iowa, Clarinda Herald-Journal, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda Youth Corporation, Cornerstone Bank, Eiler Place, Lisle Corporation/ EZ Way, Inc., NSK & AKS Clarinda Campus, PCSB Bank and Taylor Pharmacy are sponsoring the keynote presentation.

“Dustin James is a dynamic speaker and will definitely provide a wonderful message. The banquet is a great opportunity to recognize our many Chamber volunteers, announce the Spirit of Clarinda Award recipients, network with area business leaders, and listen to a highly motivational speaker,” stated Elaine Farwell, Chamber Executive Director.

Call the Clarinda Chamber office at 712-542-2166 for reservations. The deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 2.