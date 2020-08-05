During a meeting of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Wednesday, Aug. 5, the difficult decision of cancelling two of the organizations’ most popular fall events was made due to the continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree and the Clarinda Craft Carnival were cancelled for 2020. The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce plans to resume the events in 2021.
“This was a difficult decision,” Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell said.
The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3. The event is sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, the Clarinda Community School District and the city of Clarinda.
Each year the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree draws more than 50 high school and middle school bands from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska with more than 2,500 students participating.
“After much discussion, the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree Executive Committee and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors felt a strong responsibility to the health and well-being of the participating students, spectators, volunteers, community members and surrounding areas,” according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
The Clarinda Community School District shared the following statement, “As a school district, we are saddened by the cancellation of the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. This event is representative of the pride our community takes in collaboration and the performing arts. We look forward to supporting future opportunities for our students to share their talents in next year’s Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. We thank everyone for coming together in the name of safety.”
The city of Clarinda is also deeply saddened by the cancellation of the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said this is an outstanding community event that has been a tradition in Clarinda for more than 60 years.
“Although we are disappointed by the cancellation, we have an important duty to protect our citizens and visitors from COVID-19. We look forward to assisting the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Community School District in making plans for the event in 2021,” McClarnon said.
Meanwhile, the Clarinda Craft Carnival was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17. The decision to cancel the event was made by the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Craft Carnival Committee to protect the safety of the exhibitors, volunteers and community members involved.
The 2021 Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is planned for Saturday, Oct. 2. The Clarinda Craft Carnival in 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16.
