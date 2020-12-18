CFD battles two structure fires

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A local contractor was there the day before and that morning trying to get it working. I spoke with the contractor and he said it was working fine when he left. It was certainly accidental," Williams said.

Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours. Assistance was also provided by Clarinda Emergency Medical Services and the Page County Sheriff's Department.

The Clarinda Fire Department was then dispatched at 6 p.m. for the house fire at 319 W. Main St. in Clarinda. Two adult children were home at the time of the fire. They were able to safely exit the house and notify the fire department.

"When we arrived there was a pretty good fire in the basement that we could see through a window on the west side of the home and there was a lot of heavy smoke. It was a good sized window, so we could get water in right away," Williams said.

After making the initial attack through the window, Williams said it was clear several firefighters would need to enter the home with the use of air packs to bring the fire under control. Therefore, he requested additional manpower from the New Market Volunteer Fire Department.