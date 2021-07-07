CEDC seeks grant to expand housing program

“We have to jump through the hoops legally to make this happen,” McClarnon said.

Also Wednesday night, the council approved a resolution to apply for financial assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA has made extra funds received through the CARES Act available to help finance capital projects.

“If you have a project that’s ready, we can apply for 55% of that project cost up to $500,000,” McClarnon said.

Since the engineering design is already in place to resurface 16th Street, McClarnon said he proceeded with a grant for that project. McClarnon said that project would cost $909,000 based on updated engineering estimates.

“If you calculate 55% of that, it’s exactly half a million dollars,” McClarnon said. “So we’re applying for $500,000 on that grant and our contribution would be $409,000. I can come up with that (in the budget).”

McClarnon was also told the grants could be applied to the purchase of equipment. Clarinda is in the process of purchasing a new fire truck and has issued General Obligation bonds for that project.