CEDC seeks grant to expand housing program

The Clarinda Economic Development Corporation is seeking to acquire two new pieces of property in Clarinda to continue its housing program.
CEDC Executive Director Amy McQueen met with the Clarinda City Council June 23 and received approval to apply for an Iowa Economic Development Authority grant to assist with the construction of homes at 508 and 512 East Stuart Street in Clarinda.
McQueen said funding for the two properties would be included in the grant application CEDC will submit by July 19. Also included in the grant would be funding for the development of property at 514 S. 14th St.
“We have expanded out housing project,” McQueen said. “We got approval from our housing committee to start gathering bids for the 514 S. 14th St. location. We’re going to apply for Workforce Housing Tax Credits to make sure the project is profitable and we don’t lose any money on it. Obviously, we’re not out to make a whole bunch of money, but we would like to not lose that money.”
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the city can only give the land on East Stuart Street to another governmental entity. Since CEDC is not a governmental entity, he said the council would have to issue an economic development grant to the organization. The CEDC could then use those funds to purchase the two properties from the city for that amount.
“We have to jump through the hoops legally to make this happen,” McClarnon said.
Also Wednesday night, the council approved a resolution to apply for financial assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA has made extra funds received through the CARES Act available to help finance capital projects.
“If you have a project that’s ready, we can apply for 55% of that project cost up to $500,000,” McClarnon said.
Since the engineering design is already in place to resurface 16th Street, McClarnon said he proceeded with a grant for that project. McClarnon said that project would cost $909,000 based on updated engineering estimates.
“If you calculate 55% of that, it’s exactly half a million dollars,” McClarnon said. “So we’re applying for $500,000 on that grant and our contribution would be $409,000. I can come up with that (in the budget).”
McClarnon was also told the grants could be applied to the purchase of equipment. Clarinda is in the process of purchasing a new fire truck and has issued General Obligation bonds for that project.
Since the fire truck would also qualify, McClarnon said he submitted a second application to receive 55% of the funding necessary for that purchase. The cost of the fire truck was estimated at $500,000 so the grant would pay for $275,000 and the city would pay the remaining $225,000.
“I think this one is a little more of a stretch to get, but we might as well try.” He said. “We don’t have all the (specifications) done for it yet.
“My thoughts are if we do get this and have any money left over, we can put that toward the back-up generator for the fire station. As long as we’re the using the money from the GO bond for the fire department, we’ll be okay with that.”
Along with submitting the narratives for the two projects, McClarnon said the city must hold a public information meeting on the applications. That meeting was held at 4 p.m. June 28.
In other business, Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann informed the council the library had recently received two grants. A $5,000 grant was received from the State Library of Iowa for technical projects. A $4,000 DCAT grant was also received to support children and family activity programs.