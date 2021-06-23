CEDC provides Day of Service for Clarinda homeowners

Clarinda Economic Development Corporation and local businesses are teaming up to provide a Day of Service to Clarinda homeowners that are unable to perform cosmetic repairs on their own.

Applications can be mailed or emailed by a phone or email request to Clarinda Economic Development (712-542-2160)/(amy@developclarinda.org). You can also access the application on our website-www.developclarinda.org. Owners must occupy the home that is in need of service.

There will be three options of paint color to choose from. Volunteers will paint the selected house, without charge to the homeowner. Homeowners can choose to make a contribution to the project at their discretion.

The Day of Service Committee will determine which house will be selected based on age of applicant, physical need, financial need, condition and size of the house, and availability of volunteers.

Applications due by July 1, 2021.

Selected homeowners will be notified by August 1, 2021.

Work will be completed by October 1, 2021.