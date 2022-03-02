CEDC opens door to future residential, business growth in Clarinda

Developing affordable housing options for Clarinda residents remains a top priority in 2022 for the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation.

“There is a housing crisis across the country, and Clarinda is not immune to this crisis,” CEDC Executive Director Amy McQueen said.

Therefore, in May of 2019, the CEDC officially launched a housing program by purchasing three lots from the city of Clarinda for the purpose of constructing new homes for the community. Those lots were located at 522 W. Main St.; 503 W. Clark St.; and 514 S. 14th St.

McQueen said construction is now underway on the third of the planned homes at 514 S. 14th St. Built on a slab foundation, the new home will feature two bedrooms, one bathroom, an attached one car garage, stone accents and a patio. The home neighbors Hockenberry Park and is located close to Garfield Elementary School and Clarinda Middle School.

Once this house is completed and sold, McQueen said other opportunities in the community will be explored to continue the housing program. In order to finance those future efforts, the CEDC sought funding from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“We applied for and received Workforce Housing Tax Credits through IEDA. This will allow us to continue our housing initiative,” McQueen said.

Meanwhile, McQueen said conversations were also started with a possible investor on the potential development of multi-family housing option.

“We are not only going to continue the housing program, but we plan to expand that program to include strategies to improve and expand the multi-family and rental housing markets,” McQueen said.

Besides its focus on the housing situation in Clarinda, McQueen said 2021 was a very busy year for the CEDC. The organization was able to complete, and in many cases exceed, various other goals it set for the year.

Residents and businesses alike in Clarinda require specific services to enhance their quality of life and profitability. One of those services is broadband internet access.

“CEDC has begun a grassroots effort to (provide) broadband expansion in coordination with other regional economic developers,” McQueen said.

Talks are also continuing with the Clarinda Community School District and Iowa Western Community College to develop a Return to Clarinda plan. This plan is aimed at encouraging local high school graduates to return to the community.

As part of its business recruitment efforts, McQueen said the CEDC assisted Chuck Gross of Scooter’s Coffee with the selection of a site for the new drive-through coffee shop. The new business is expected to generate 25 jobs in Clarinda.

McQueen said the CEDC also assisted small businesses in Clarinda in applying for COVID relief funds offered through the Southwest Iowa Planning Council. The organization also provided a total of $80,000 to three local businesses through its Revolving Loan Fund.

A Day of Service project was also completed at the Clarinda Community Center. Grants received from the Page County Foundation and the Clarinda Foundation helped finance that project.

McQueen said the CEDC also worked closely with Grandma’s House Day Care to submit a Rural Market Child Care Study grant application to the IEDA.

The CEDC also partnered with the marketing department at Bank Iowa to showcase the partnership that exists between the city of Clarinda and the Duncan and Barr families.

“Our goals for 2022 are very similar to our accomplishments in 2021,” McQueen said. “We will continue to work closely with our industry leaders to retain their businesses by listening to what their employees need, such as housing, day care and broadband. Another goal is to identify and create a plan for a new industrial or business park.”