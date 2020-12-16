CEDC names McQueen new Executive Director

McQueen said her prior experience as a member of the Clarinda business community should benefit her in her duties with the CEDC. She already has established contacts in the community and is empathetic to the needs of the community.

As a result, McQueen said she is excited about the challenge her new position offers. During her first week as executive director, McQueen said she worked closely with Board of Directors President Lisa Hull to learn about past projects the organization has been involved with. She also met with the members of the board to learn the direction they want to CEDC to move in the future.

McQueen said her immediate focus was preparing for the organization’s annual meeting, which was being held this week. She said the annual meeting would focus on setting goals for 2021 that would provide her clear direction for the year ahead.

In terms of existing projects the CEDC is involved in, McQueen said her primary objective would be to continue moving forward with its housing program. She said the housing program is intended to help attract new residents to Clarinda and further bolster the local workforce to make the city more attractive to businesses looking to locate in or near Clarinda.

“I look forward to working hand in hand with our board members and local business leaders to enhance the employment opportunities and housing opportunities in our community as well as the surrounding region. We want to bring people to Clarinda and have them live here. We have a great community, but we need employers, employees and housing to make sure that continues,” McQueen said.