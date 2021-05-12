CEDC celebrates 20 years of success

“As you can see, the board members represented many of the key organizations that drove employment in Clarinda and helped with much of the decision making for the community,” CEDC Executive Director Amy McQueen said.

“Gordon felt some of our local businesses needed to step up to move Clarinda forward. The board members agreed it made sense to form an organization to look at some of the things we felt were pertinent at that time,” Anderson said.

One of those pertinent issues was the need for a business park that could be used to attract new businesses and industries to Clarinda. So one of the first projects the CEDC undertook was the formation of the Allen Davison Business Park located at the south edge of the city.

“We felt the business park was a must if we were going to grow. We had a labor force looking for work, but we needed a place for potential businesses to locate. We felt creating jobs was our top priority and once things got started at the park, it really took off. It is now full and we are looking for another location for a business park. We need to keep moving forward and have something like that to offer prospects when they look at Clarinda,” Anderson said.

