CEDC celebrates 20 years of success

Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull has proclaimed the week of May 9-15 as National Economic Development Week. The week holds added significance this year for the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation since that organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021.
The CEDC was created in 2001 after former Clarinda Mayor Gordon Kokenge spoke with local business leaders about the importance of having an economic development group to work in conjunction with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce to ensure the future growth of the community. The focus of the organization was to support existing manufacturers and industries, while also working to bring new jobs to Clarinda and increase the overall tax base.
“It has been nice over the years to work with Elaine Farwell and the Chamber of Commerce. Both organizations work well together and that teamwork has helped get some of the most important projects for Clarinda done. Between these two organizations we have things pretty well covered,” Mike Anderson, who serves on the CEDC Board of Directors, said.
Anderson, who was manager of Easter’s True Value when the CEDC was formed, and John Lisle of Lisle Corporation have served on the Board of Directors since the inception of the CEDC. The other members of the original board were Kokenge, Rod Nester, Richard H. Davidson, Stan Honken, Dale McAllister, Charlie Richardson and Tom McAndrews.
“As you can see, the board members represented many of the key organizations that drove employment in Clarinda and helped with much of the decision making for the community,” CEDC Executive Director Amy McQueen said.
“Gordon felt some of our local businesses needed to step up to move Clarinda forward. The board members agreed it made sense to form an organization to look at some of the things we felt were pertinent at that time,” Anderson said.
One of those pertinent issues was the need for a business park that could be used to attract new businesses and industries to Clarinda. So one of the first projects the CEDC undertook was the formation of the Allen Davison Business Park located at the south edge of the city.
“We felt the business park was a must if we were going to grow. We had a labor force looking for work, but we needed a place for potential businesses to locate. We felt creating jobs was our top priority and once things got started at the park, it really took off. It is now full and we are looking for another location for a business park. We need to keep moving forward and have something like that to offer prospects when they look at Clarinda,” Anderson said.
In conjunction with creating and attracting new jobs to Clarinda, Anderson said the CEDC realized there was a need for affordable housing for the workers, and their families, that would be filling those jobs.
“Housing is a huge need. Not just in Clarinda, but throughout rural Iowa. We want to bring in new employers, but to do that we have to be prepared to take care of their employees. That is the driving force behind our efforts to identify opportunities to build new houses or rehab existing homes. We need to create the opportunity for people to come into the community,” McQueen said.
In order to further improve the housing opportunities in Clarinda, the CEDC created the Day of Service program this year. The program is intended to assist local homeowners dealing with disabilities, low income or other challenges with the painting of their house.
Applications for the Day of Service program are due June 1. In order to fund this program, the CEDC was awarded grants from Paint Iowa Beautiful and the Page County Foundation to assist with the painting of three local houses.
Just as the role of the CEDC has grown over time, so has the size of its Board of Directors. In 2018, the board was expanded from nine to 15 members.
Those board members serve on committees that oversee the projects the CEDC is involved with. Those committees include the Housing Committee; the Physical Resource Committee; the Communication, Marketing and Branding Committee; the Funding Committee; the Training, Education and Recruitment Committee; the Revolving Loan Fund Committee; and the Golf Tournament Committee.
McQueen said some of the committees meet monthly, while others meet on an as-needed basis. One of those as-needed committees that have been much more active of late with the COVID-19 pandemic is the Revolving Loan Fund Committee.
“The Revolving Loan Fund is a big part of what we do that a lot of people do not know we have available. Over the last 20 years, we have loaned out hundreds of thousands of dollars to help expand or start up local businesses,” McQueen said.
Looking back at where the CEDC started 20 years ago, Anderson said he is excited to see what the future holds for the organization and for Clarinda.
“There have been so many positive things happen since we started 20 years ago, it will be interesting to see what happens in the next five to 10 years,” Anderson said. “It has been fun to watch Clarinda change for the better. It is a wonderful community to live in and it has been fun to be a part of that.”