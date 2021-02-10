CEDC achieves several critical goals in 2020

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation was able to complete many of its goals for the year.
CEDC Executive Director Amy McQueen met with the Clarinda City Council Jan. 27 to review the annual report for the organization. Founded in 2001, the CEDC serves Clarinda as a proactive organization focused on building tax base, strengthening the housing market and inspiring workforce growth.
Serving on the Board of Directors for the CEDC are Lisa Hull, president, CL Fabrication; Chuck Nordyke, vice president, Clarinda Regional Health Center; Jon Baier, treasurer, PCSB Bank; John Lisle, founding member; Eddie Lisle, Lisle Corporation and EZ Way Inc.; Gilbert Thomas, Bank Iowa; Randy Pullen, Cornerstone Bank; Shayne Rollins, NSK Corporation; Troy Hanni, H&H Trailer; Chris Bergman, Clarinda Community School District; Steve Weis, Clarinda Correctional Facility; Mike Anderson, retail; Jenn Baumgart, Manuel Realty; Jason Van Vactor, Hy-Vee; and Craig Hill, Clarinda City Council.
McQueen started her duties with CEDC Dec. 7, 2020. She replaced Renee Riedel, who resigned from the executive director position Oct. 31.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, I would like to thank the city of Clarinda for its continued support of the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation. Not only financially, but also partnering and collaborating with us on the projects we were able to complete over the last year,” McQueen said.
During the pandemic, McQueen said CEDC was able to assist multiple businesses with webinars and accessing Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan resources. McQueen said CEDC also assisted businesses with grant applications.
“We were also able to loan $88,000 to three businesses to assist in gap financing,” McQueen said.
In addition, McQueen said the organization was able to expand its revolving loan fund by $50,000 during the year. CEDC also received an additional $1,000 in funding from the Page County Board of Supervisors and earned $1,875 from the MidAmerican Partner Program. CEDC also made important strides forward with the Clarinda Housing Program in 2020. The first home in the program was built and sold.
A second home was planned and sold prior to construction starting. McQueen said this home is expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2021.
“We also assisted with Workforce Housing Tax Credit Incentive applications and partnered with SWIPCO to host a HOME grant training workshop,” McQueen said.
A relationship with Agriland FS in Clarinda was fostered by efforts to expand the company’s grain bin facility. McQueen said CEDC also led Duke Rentals through a site selection process that added 25 to 30 jobs.
During the year, CEDC partnered with the Iowa Economic Development Authority marketing coop and Hurst Productions to develop and film a talent recruiting video entitled “#ThisisClarinda.” The video targeted potential employees and their families.
The Clarinda Community School District and CEDC also worked closely on a media project. A Bank Crawl for high school business leaders was hosted by CEDC.
In 2021, McQueen said CEDC is look to continue building on its accomplishments from last year.
“We will continue to work closely with our industry leaders to retain their businesses. Listening to what their employees need, such as housing, daycare and broadband will be a focus in 2021. Another goal is to identify and create a plan for a new industrial and business park. We are not only going to continue the housing program, but are planning on expanding that program to include a strategy to improve and expand the multi-family and rental housing market,” McQueen said.