CEDC achieves several critical goals in 2020

During the pandemic, McQueen said CEDC was able to assist multiple businesses with webinars and accessing Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan resources. McQueen said CEDC also assisted businesses with grant applications.

“We were also able to loan $88,000 to three businesses to assist in gap financing,” McQueen said.

In addition, McQueen said the organization was able to expand its revolving loan fund by $50,000 during the year. CEDC also received an additional $1,000 in funding from the Page County Board of Supervisors and earned $1,875 from the MidAmerican Partner Program. CEDC also made important strides forward with the Clarinda Housing Program in 2020. The first home in the program was built and sold.

A second home was planned and sold prior to construction starting. McQueen said this home is expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2021.

“We also assisted with Workforce Housing Tax Credit Incentive applications and partnered with SWIPCO to host a HOME grant training workshop,” McQueen said.

A relationship with Agriland FS in Clarinda was fostered by efforts to expand the company’s grain bin facility. McQueen said CEDC also led Duke Rentals through a site selection process that added 25 to 30 jobs.