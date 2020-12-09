CDC issues new quarantine timeline

According to a release from Page County Public Health on Dec. 2, the CDC has released new options to shorten a quarantine period related to COVID-19. These new guidelines apply to those that have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case and remain asymptomatic.

• If you have been exposed to COVID-19 AND have no symptoms AND get tested on or after day 5 of your quarantine AND test negative, you only need to quarantine for seven days from the date of exposure.

• If you have been exposed to COVID-19 AND have no symptoms AND choose not to get tested, you only need to quarantine for ten days from the date of exposure.

• If you have been exposed to COVID-19 AND are having symptoms, you should continue your 14-day quarantine and get tested.

• If you test positive at any point, you should isolate for ten days from symptom onset or date of the test (whichever occurred first).

The science and background behind these guidelines can be found online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/scientific-brief-options-to-reduce-quarantine.html.

Symptom monitoring and masking should continue for 14 days, even if quarantine is shortened.