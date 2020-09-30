CCF prepares for mass testing after 13 COVID cases reported

A total of 30 positive COVID-19 cases, including 13 at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, were confirmed Sept. 30, by Page County Public Health.

"This is the biggest day we've had and September has been the biggest month we've had," Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said.

Erdman said the 17 cases from the general public involve people of various ages, but all of those individuals are isolating at home. As for the 13 cases at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, she said the inmates have been placed in isolation to keep them away from the rest of the prison population.

The 13 inmates will undergo a 10-day isolation period like other individuals testing positive for the virus, Erdman said. Any inmates who were in close contact with the infected prisoners were placed in quarantine for 14 days.

"The prison is doing a great job of keeping things under control. The state is sending in a strike team to assist with mass testing," Erdman said. "The strike team consists of people with Iowa Public Health who can assist with administering the tests and completing the paperwork. The tests will be sent off to the state hygienic lab to get the results. This is the same place TestIowa gets its results from. We should know the results in 48 hours or under."