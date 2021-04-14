Cardinal Theatre takes the stage for spring play

Given the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year, the seniors involved with Cardinal Theatre said they were are excited to return to the stage and have one more opportunity to perform in front of a live audience.

“I am looking forward to ‘Flaming Idiots’ providing nearly two hours of comedy in an effort to heal the wounds isolation has caused over the past year,” McAndrews said.

“I am looking forward to being able to perform for the community in person. At the beginning of COVID we weren’t able to do any in-person performances, but now we are able to and we are all excited,” Herzberg said.

“I cannot wait to perform in front of an audience again. It’s been so long and I am ready to put on a great show,” Moheng said.

The most experienced of the seniors in Cardinal Theatre this year are Fasnacht and Herzberg. This will be the eighth performance they have been involved with. Over that time, they have gained a special appreciation for the unique bond shared by the theatre members.