Cardinal Theatre prepares for fall mainstage production
Cardinal Theatre prepares for fall mainstage production

HJ - Cardinal Theatre Same Room Different Story

Same Room, Different Story is the title of the fall mainstage production to be presented by Cardinal Theatre Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7. Tickets for the production went on sale Wednesday, Oct. 28, through the Clarinda Community School District website. There are evening performances as well as a Saturday matinee and livestream available. Due to COVID-19, masks are required for those attending the play in person at the Clarinda High School Auditorium. (Image provided by Clarinda High School)

A teenager’s bedroom is important. It’s a place to hide, to consider choices, to reveal—and sometimes, it’s a place to practice the periodic table. Stories can be found under the bed, in a suitcase, in a box that may or may not hold body parts...

Cardinal Theatre will present its fall mainstage production of Same Room, Different Story Nov. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. in the Clarinda High School auditorium. This vignette play explores relationships and situations that speak to today’s teens in a variety of genres.

Due to limited seating, in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, an additional matinee performance has been added at 1 p.m. Nov. 7.

Tickets may be purchased on or after Oct. 28 for livestream and in-person viewing via the link on the Clarinda Community School District website.

