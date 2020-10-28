Cardinal Theatre prepares for fall mainstage production

A teenager’s bedroom is important. It’s a place to hide, to consider choices, to reveal—and sometimes, it’s a place to practice the periodic table. Stories can be found under the bed, in a suitcase, in a box that may or may not hold body parts...

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cardinal Theatre will present its fall mainstage production of Same Room, Different Story Nov. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. in the Clarinda High School auditorium. This vignette play explores relationships and situations that speak to today’s teens in a variety of genres.

Due to limited seating, in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, an additional matinee performance has been added at 1 p.m. Nov. 7.

Tickets may be purchased on or after Oct. 28 for livestream and in-person viewing via the link on the Clarinda Community School District website.