Candidates share views on future of school district

Perala was one of seven children in her family to graduate from the Clarinda Community School District. She then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University after majoring in family and consumer science.

She then taught family and consumer science for 11 years. Perala also served as a substitute teacher for Clarinda, Essex and South Page from 2009 to 2019.

During her career, Perala also worked for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Perala said she made the decision to run for the school board after hearing concerns in the community about some of the decisions made by the school district. One of those concerns was the fiscal impact the purchase of the Shopko building has had on the district.

"We need some different thinking on the school board," Perala said. "The decisions the school board is making do not seem to be to the benefit of the taxpayers."

At that same time, Perala said she is worried about the recent changes in administration and the turnover in the teaching staff.

"We need to continue hiring quality people for all areas of study. We must also continue working with IWCC to offer classes that allow students to plug into a trade where they can come out of school are able to get a job," Perala said.