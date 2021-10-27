Candidates share views on future of school district

In the only contested race on the ballot in Clarinda, voters in the Nov. 2 city/school general election will be filling two at-large seats on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors.
There are seven candidates vying for the two seats currently held by Ann Meyer and Stacy Pulliam. Meyer is seeking re-election as the lone incumbent on the ballot. Pulliam is not seeking re-election.
Also joining the field of candidates seeking one of the two at-large seats are Paul Boysen, Patrick Hickey, Scott Honeyman, Cade Iversen, Jay Lininger and Karen Perala.
An eighth candidate, Colby Pedersen, will also be listed on the ballot. However, Pedersen announced shortly after the filing deadline that he was withdrawing from the election due to a conflict with his work schedule.
Polls for the general election will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voters in Clarinda Wards 1 and 2 will vote at the Lied Public Library.
Voters from Amity, Buchanan, East River, Douglas, Harlan, Nebraska and Nodaway Valley townships will vote at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda. Residents of Braddyille, College Springs, Hepburn, Shambaugh and Yorktown will also vote at the Page County Courthouse.
Absentee votes may be cast in-person at the office of the Page County Auditor until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Auditor before polls close at 8 p.m. on election day to be counted.
Profiles of the seven school board candidates follow.
Paul Boysen
Paul Boysen moved to Clarinda in 1999 when his wife, Kathy, was hired as a school administrator in the district. Since that time, he has been actively involved in education in throughout the area.
Boysen served with the South Central Consortium that consists of seven school districts in Decatur, Ringgold and Taylor counties. His duties included assisting school districts with curriculum development and as a technical coordinator.
In addition, Boysen served on the board for the Green Valley Area Education Agency for 12 years. For eight of those years he served as president. He has also served as a substitute teacher for Bedford, Clarinda and Clarinda Academy as well as a substitute bus driver for Clarinda.
"Serving with the consortium has exposed me to various aspects of education teachers and board members are not exposed to. I helped design and align programs to the core curriculum," Boysen said.
Boysen said he was extremely disappointed with the current leadership of the school district and the direction the district has gone in recent years.
"When Kathy and I came here we had quality administrators and a high quality, veteran staff. However, over the last four or five years we've had attrition of staff," Boysen said. "I'm surprised the board doesn't realize we're losing quality staff. There are no silver bullets in education. There are no quick fixes. It requires a lot of work and a high quality staff."
As a result, Boysen said he is concerned with the "downhill spiral" test scores in the district have taken in recent years. As an example, he said Clarinda started a new reading program that focuses on fluency. Since fluency is only one of five elements in reading, he said the reading skills of the students have declined since the program was started.
"Reading is basically the key to everything you do. If you can't read, you can't go very far and you are not going to find a very good job," Boysen said.
Boysen said another important issue facing Clarinda and other rural school districts is the continuing drop in student population. He said the three largest classes in Clarinda, currently, are seventh, eighth and ninth grades.
"The lower grades are only in the mid 70s. If the projections are correct, we could have a school district of 600 students in 10 years. That would directly affect our funding and what we are able to offer," Boysen said.
Patrick Hickey
As a parent of three students in the Clarinda Community School District, Patrick Hickey realizes now is the time for the school board to address some key issues that will shape the future of the district.
Hickey has enjoyed a 25 year career as a graphic designer. He has spent the last 14 years at Lisle Corporation in Clarinda.
He and his wife, Laura, have lived in Clarinda for 12 years. They have three children enrolled in the Clarinda School District in kindergarten, sixth and eighth grades.
Due to his background in graphic design, Hickey said he could provide the board with a new perspective to issues.
"I am a creative problem solver and that includes being willing to look to others that have expertise in certain areas for input," Hickey said.
As a parent of students in the school district, Hickey said he has also become aware of the need for greater transparency in the district. This would include more communication between students, parents, teachers and administrators.
"I would like to be an advocate for all kids. As a board, I feel we need policies in place that empower teachers to do their best to help all students succeed," Hickey said.
At the same time, Hickey said the school district needs to take a hard look at the space issues that exist at the buildings. After the decision was made last year to move seventh and eighth grade students to the Clarinda High School building, he said crowding issues began to arise.
As a possible solution, the Clarinda School District has had discussions about using some of the Clarinda Academy facilities. Hickey said the long-term costs of such a decision need to be compared with the expense of a possible bond issue in order to make the most fiscally responsible choice.
"We have to look at what our best options are to give our students the space they need. That could be an addition to the high school building or moving them back to the middle school and adding on there," Hickey said. "Either way, we need to keep thinks condensed rather than spreading out to where we have to transport kids and take time away from their class time."
Hickey said he would also like to see the Career and Technical Education program in Clarinda continue to expand. He said the CTE program provides students with alternative career paths in the trades without the time and expense of a four-year degree.
Scott Honeyman
Realizing the school district is an important part of the community, Scott Honeyman wants to do his part to build a solid future for Clarinda as a member of the school board.
"This election is an important one for our school district and our community. I encourage everyone to do their civic duty by voting and being involved in the decision making process of the school district moving forward," Honeyman said.
After graduating from Essex High School in 2005, Honeyman attended Northwest Missouri State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in criminal justice in 2009.
Honeyman worked at the Clarinda Academy for eight years including time as a team leader and case manager. He then worked at the Clarinda Correctional Facility as a correctional counselor until February went he accepted a position with Keane Thummel Trucking as an operation specialist in the van division.
In 2011, Honeyman married Torrie Thummel. The couple has three children -- a third grader, a kindergartner and a 2-year-old -- that will attend the Clarinda Community School District.
"I feel my skills dealing with conflict and high stress situations, like discussing topics that are sensitive in nature, will be beneficial not only to the school, but to the community," Honeyman said.
In recent years Honeyman said there has been a continuous turnover of staff. In order to reduce that turnover, he said the school board needs to restore the positive culture of the district.
"One of the main hurdles the district faces right now is a lack of confidence in the direction of the administration and the transparency of the district," Honeyman said. "We need to have open dialogue so people feel like they have a voice and are willing to provide input."
Once that open dialogue is in place, Honeyman said the school district needs to review its five-year Strategic Plan. Since the plan was passed in 2018, he said the plan needs to be reviewed to make sure the district is still moving in the right direction.
As part of the review of the Strategic Plan, Honeyman said the future use of the Shopko building and other facilities need to be considered.
"We need to determine how to best accommodate our students. Last year we moved the middle school students to the high school. Now, we're transporting them back to the middle school because there is not enough space. If have to find a way to provide them with the best opportunities," Honeyman said.
Cade Iversen
Cade Iversen believes his extensive background in the field of human services has prepared him to serve on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors.
"Throughout my life I have never been a person who was willing to stay in the background and not act on my opinions. I have been a person of action. After talking to my wife, kids, community members and district employees, I realized it was important to become involved. I want to provide the greatest good for the most people and you can't necessarily do that if you are on the sidelines," Iversen said.
Raised in western Iowa, Iversen went to work in the human services field out of college. The parent company he worked for operated the Clarinda Academy. As a result, Iversen and his family moved to the community in 2015. Just prior to the closure of the Clarinda Academy, Iversen accepted a position with the Iowa Department of Human Services as the Assistant Superintendent of Integrated Services in Glenwood.
Prior to moving to Clarinda, Iversen helped run an alternative school in the Des Moines area. He has also served as an athletic director and as a coach at various levels from youth sports to the collegiate level.
Iversen and his wife have four children currently attending school in Clarinda. They have son who is a sophomore and a son who is a freshman, as well as twin girls in the sixth grade.
"My experience work with kids in a school setting, along with being in the human services field, gives me a unique understanding of how some of the administrative processes are expected to work in a school setting. I have dedicated my life to the service of others and see this as an extension of that. I have a vested interest in the success of our local children," Iversen said.
In order to ensure that success, Iversen said the school district must continue to work on developing a positive culture. This includes holding leadership accountable to the ideals of transparency, inclusion and collaboration.
"That process has started, but we have a long way to go to ease feelings in the community. That has to be at the forefront for our district in the future or we are going to continue losing educators of high quality who are well liked," Iversen said.
From there, Iversen said the district needs address any space limitations that could impact the education process.
Jay Lininger
The best way to make a positive difference is to get involved. That is why Jay Lininger said he made the decision to run for a seat on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors.
"I heard a lot of people complaining about what the school board was doing, but the only way I saw to make a change was to run for the school board. The only way we can make a change is to have people get interested in what's going on," Lininger said.
Lininger said he was glad to see six other candidates also stepped forward to run for the board. That amount of involvement, he said, shows people are dedicated to ensuring Clarinda students received the best education possible for many years to come.
"I am concerned about the type of education my grandchildren are receiving. Win, lose or draw, I threw my hat in the ring and I'm glad to see that many people running. It means they are interested," Lininger said.
Raised in Clarinda, Lininger graduated from Clarinda High School and then went to work as a mechanic in Villisca for 17 years. He has also worked at the Page County Landfill and the Clarinda Correctional Facility.
In 2000, Lininger and his wife moved to southern Missouri. However, they returned to Clarinda seven years later to be near their grandchildren. After returning to Clarinda, Lininger worked for the Clarinda Co-Op for 11 years.
Lininger said he believes the school board needs to keep a close eye on how tax dollars are spent by the district. This includes considering the views of the taxpayers when making financial decisions.
However, Lininger questions how fiscally responsible the district was when the decision was made to purchase the former Shopko building.
"Purchasing the Shopko building was a big mistake. I have been told it will take a large amount of money to make the building useful to the school district," Lininger.
Similarly, Lininger said the district is now exploring the potential of acquiring some of the facilities at the Clarinda Academy. Lininger said this would be another bad decision.
"There is no reason to send our kids to the Clarinda Academy where they will be near inmates working on the grounds. We have three football fields and baseball and softball diamonds at the park. I don't see why we need another one given the expense to keep them up and the money involved to bus kids out there," Lininger said.
Ann Meyer
Having already served on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors, incumbent Ann Meyer believes her experience would prove beneficial during a second term.
"History is important. I have the historical ideas behind why the initiatives underway in the district were started. We have a lot of unfinished business that was started in the last four years that I would like to see culminated for our students," Meyer said.
A lifelong resident of Page County, Meyer enjoyed a successful career in education a teacher. She taught in Villisca for 18 years and then another 18 years in Clarinda. She also was an adjunct professor for Iowa Western Community College for four years and a long-term substitute teacher for the special needs population at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.
Meyer is married lifelong farmer Arlen Meyer. The couple had four daughters that all graduated from Clarinda High School.
One of the programs started during her first term on the board that Meyer is especially excited about is a literacy program for preschool and elementary students.
"We are trying to create a good foundation for our younger students," Meyer said. "I am also pleased to see our Career and Technical Education program is taking shape. We have also started a partnership with Iowa Western Community College and I want to see how that evolves."
Looking ahead to the next four years, Meyer said a key event will take place in 2023 when the board drafts a new five-year Strategic Plan for the district. Since she was involved in drafting the current plan in 2018, Meyer said she would be able to provide important background information to help compile the new plan.
A critical aspect of the current and future Strategic Plan, Meyer said, is determining the best uses for the facilities in the school district. She said this includes how to use the former Shopko building and centralize activities at Clarinda High School.
"Clearly we need more gym space. They are used every day as well as on weekends and during the summer. Since we moved the middle school students there we're pretty taxed," Meyer said.
Given the crowding issues at the high school and middle school, Meyer said the district also needs to look at ways to provide more classroom space.
"Our finances are also an issue," Meyer said. "Our enrollment his year did not meet or exceed the previous year. To ensure we have enough money to operate, we were designated as a budget guarantee school."
Karen Perala
As a candidate for the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors, Karen Perala is promoting the importance of truth in education.
Perala said truth is especially important in the teaching of American history. She said the courses presented in Clarinda should be based on the United States Constitution as designed by the Founding Fathers.
"I want to make sure the education provided in Clarinda is of the highest level of accurate truth. I want our students to be educated with those truths and not the lies of the world," Perala said.
As a conservative supporter of truth in education, Perala said she is also opposed to the teaching of critical race theory in Clarinda. Instead, Perala believes the district needs to focus on more one-on-one interaction between young students and teachers or volunteers.
"We need to make sure our students improve their academic performance. For the younger students, we need teachers to spend more direct time with their pupils or ask volunteers to listen to the students read or help them with math. Getting a grasp on reading, math and other basics starts in the early years," Perala said.
Perala was one of seven children in her family to graduate from the Clarinda Community School District. She then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University after majoring in family and consumer science.
She then taught family and consumer science for 11 years. Perala also served as a substitute teacher for Clarinda, Essex and South Page from 2009 to 2019.
During her career, Perala also worked for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture.
Perala said she made the decision to run for the school board after hearing concerns in the community about some of the decisions made by the school district. One of those concerns was the fiscal impact the purchase of the Shopko building has had on the district.
"We need some different thinking on the school board," Perala said. "The decisions the school board is making do not seem to be to the benefit of the taxpayers."
At that same time, Perala said she is worried about the recent changes in administration and the turnover in the teaching staff.
"We need to continue hiring quality people for all areas of study. We must also continue working with IWCC to offer classes that allow students to plug into a trade where they can come out of school are able to get a job," Perala said.